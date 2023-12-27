It’s almost time to ring in the New Year. If you’re looking to say goodbye to 2023 by watching fireworks, there are several places across Maryland where you can take in a dazzling display.

In Baltimore, the New Year’s Eve show will feature drones in addition to fireworks, and in Annapolis, there will be midnight fireworks as well as an earlier family-friendly display. As of now, the weather is expected to be clear on Sunday with a low around 40 degrees.

In addition to fireworks, the Banner has found plenty of other options around Baltimore to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Of course, if you prefer to stay home, you can watch the ball drop at Times Square in New York on TV or stream it from TimesSquareNYC.org.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Fireworks on New Year’s Eve around Maryland

The Inner Harbor in Baltimore

The drone show and fireworks display will start at midnight, but there’ll be musical performances starting at 8 p.m. as well as other events around the harbor throughout the day.

Cost: Entry is free.

Ocean City

Ocean City is planning two fireworks displays. The main show will take place downtown near Dorchester Street at midnight, with music starting at 11 p.m. There will also be a smaller display at midnight at Northside Park. Entry to both is free.

Cost: Entry is free.

Annapolis

Annapolis is putting on two fireworks displays over its harbor that can be viewed from Susan Campbell Park at the end of the City Dock. There will be a family-friendly show at 7 p.m. and one to ring in the New Year at midnight.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free.

Havre de Grace

The city will put on a fireworks display after its annual Duck Drop – you read that right – at Concord Point Park. The event starts at 10:30 p.m. with fireworks at midnight.

Cost: Entry is free.

Merriweather in Columbia

In Columbia, the Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion will offer a final walk through of its light displays and a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets cost $15 per person or $50 for a four pack. Kids age 3 and under are free.