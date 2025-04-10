It’s been 10 years since the death of Freddie Gray, and Baltimore is still coming to terms with the uprising it ignited.

Over the next month, several organizations will host discussions, art exhibits and other events to reflect on Gray’s death and the state of policing in Baltimore.

On April 12, 2015, Baltimore Police chased Gray and arrested him after finding a small knife in his pocket. They shackled the 25-year-old and placed him unbuckled into a police van. The medical examiner concluded the trip inside the van was so jarring that it left Gray with a severe spinal cord injury leading to his death, which was later ruled a homicide.

His death from police custody sparked days of protests and unrest in Baltimore.

Here are some ways people across Baltimore are remembering Gray this month and examining the impact of his death.

Thursday, April 10

Freddie Gray & The Baltimore Uprising: Reflecting, Reckoning and Rebuilding

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History & Culture is hosting a two-day symposium examining the impact of Gray’s death and how it affected the movement surrounding police reform.

There will be several panels throughout the days featuring Fredericka Gray, Mayor Brandon Scott, the family’s attorney Billy Murphy, advocates and social justice experts.

Time: 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free.

Friday, April 11

Still Rising 10 Years After Freddie Gray’s Death: How Legal, Faith-Based and Community Advocacy Changed Policing in Baltimore

The Gibson-Banks Center for Race and the Law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and the Campaign for Justice, Safety and Jobs are hosting several panel discussions on how advocacy changed policing in Baltimore.

Panelists will include the Gray family’s attorney Billy Murphy, advocates from Organizing Black, Baltimore Action Legal Team, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Citizens Policing Project and more.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Westminster Hall at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (519 W. Fayette St.)

Cost: Free, but make sure to register.

Wednesday, April 16

In the Wake of: Resilience and Revolution

This exhibit features three artists who documented the uprising and its aftermath, exploring “how art can both challenge and inspire change,” according to Creative Alliance.

Artists, including the three featured in this exhibit, were “instrumental” in the unrest. Paul Abowd is a documentary producer who moved to Baltimore in 2015 to finish a film about the aftermath of Gray’s death. Devin Allen, a self-taught photographer, gained national attention after his photo of the uprising was published on the cover of Time magazine. Joseph Giordano, a photojournalist, has a series titled “Struggle Civil Rights” in the permanent collection at the Reginald Lewis Museum.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Amalie Rothschild Gallery (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Cost: Free.

Heavy with History: Devin Allen and the Baltimore Uprising

Speaking of Allen, the Baltimore Museum of Art will premiere an exhibit focusing on his documentation of the Baltimore uprising.

Lisa Snowden-McCray, editor in chief and co-founder of Baltimore Beat, and Tracey Beale, the museum’s director of public programs, organized the exhibit. It will be open through June 22.

Time: The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Entrance to the museum is free, but exhibits are usually ticketed.

Saturday, April 19

Rise Bmore

Every year, artists and organizers throw a performance recognizing the anniversary of Gray’s death. This year, there will also be an exhibit featuring art by and about Tyrone West, who died in 2013 during a struggle with Baltimore Police, followed by a reflection between Baltimore activists and artists on the last 10 years.

Advocates will also perform “Rise,” poetry by Tameka Cage Conley, music by Judah Adashi.

Time: Doors open 6:15 p.m.

Location: The Senator Theater (5904 York Road)

Cost: Free.

Tuesday, April 22

Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh

Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh, a center for Jewish arts and culture, will host a “day of learning” where Rabbi David Jaffe and Yehudah Webster will facilitate discussions looking back at the 10 years since Gray’s death.

Rabbi Jessy Dressin, the founding executive director, said in a press release that the anniversary is an opportunity “to fulfill the commitment that Third Space will be at the intersection of Jewish life and culture and Baltimore City. ”

Location: Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh (2001 Liberty Heights Ave.)

Cost: Free.

This list may be updated as more events are announced.