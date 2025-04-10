Spring break is upon us.

Fear not, for there are plenty of ways to keep the family entertained over the next week, from a kaleidoscopic fun run in Columbia to a jam-packed Easter bonanza at a Howard County farm.

Here are seven things to do for the week beginning Thursday April 10.

Autism in the Park at Blandair

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

April is Autism Acceptance Month. To celebrate, the Autism Society of Maryland is partnering with Howard County Recreation & Parks to host a free, all-ages Autism in the Park event at Blandair Regional Park North. Organizers say the event features interactive play, entertainment, face painting and other demonstrations. Details are available here.

Food truck Friday in Elkridge

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday

The Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department hosts food trucks in the top lot of the station every Friday beginning in spring. Sample good eats from your favorite chefs, or try something completely new. Event details are here.

Holi Color Fun Run at Merriweather Park

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Holi is known as the Festival of Colors. If you missed the holiday in March, there’s still time to celebrate. Participate in a one-mile “Color Run” (or walk) around Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Reserve a spot in the race for $29 or buy some colored powder on-site (no outside powder is allowed) to throw at participants.

Antique farm machinery auction at Howard County Fairgrounds

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

The Howard County Antique Farm Machinery Club is holding its 30th annual consignment sale and auction. Even if farming isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other items for sale, from golf carts to lawn and gardening supplies. The event benefits the storied club and the Living Farm Heritage Museum.

Easter EGGstravaganza at Mary’s Land Farm

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

This Ellicott City farm is pulling out all the stops this spring with an Easter egg hunt, Easter Bunny photos, wagon rides and food trucks. The farm’s annual EGGstravaganza takes place just two weekends a year, with the April event on Saturday. Tickets are required for all guests above 2 years old, with prices starting at $15/person.

Yoga at Manor Hill Brewing Co.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday

Detox, then retox with an hour-long, all-level Vinyasa yoga class at Manor Hill Brewing. Stay after class to enjoy one complimentary beverage. Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees. A limited number of yoga mats will also be available to rent for $5.

Dine with a medium in Ellicott City

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Medium Debbie Wojciechowski is delivering messages from the beyond at Kelsey’s Irish Pub. The event includes a buffet dinner and an interactive session with Wojciechowski in which she will deliver messages from “Spirit” to random audience members. Organizers caution that readings are not guaranteed for all attendees. Tickets are $87.