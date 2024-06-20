Here is a look at some things to do in Howard County for the week starting June 20, the first day of summer.

Songs of Freedom: Journey Along the Underground Railroad

7-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Continue celebrating Juneteenth by learning about Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad at the Carroll Baldwin Hall in Savage. Visiting from the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Cambridge, Linda Harris, the director of events and programming, will bring Tubman’s story to life.

The Savage branch of the Howard County Library System is partnering with Carroll Baldwin Hall, Savage’s community center, to put on the event.

Registration is free and closes Thursday June 20 at 7 p.m., and it is also optional. Seating is first come, first served.

Outdoor yoga and flower arranging

6-7:30 p.m. Friday

Celebrate Friday’s Summer Solstice by connecting with nature and breathing away the stress of the day during an outdoor yoga class. Head to Morningside Farm, an organic vegetable farm in Elkridge, and enjoy moving and breathing in a yoga class for all skill levels. By the end of the practice you’ll feel grounded and calm and ready to create your own flower bouquet.

Tickets for the event are available for $25 plus fees. There is limited parking for the class, so people are encouraged to come early.

Summer Movie Nights at The Wine Bin

9 p.m. Saturday

Cross off another classic film on your summer movie bucket list with an outdoor movie night at The Wine Bin in Old Ellicott City. On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated prep school comedy-drama “The Holdovers” will be on the big screen, and you can enjoy the movie while sipping on wine, beer and cocktails, as well as snacking on cheeses, charcuterie and sweet treats. If you buy popcorn, proceeds will be donated to Voices for Children, a nonprofit that provides court-appointed special advocates.

The event is free, and there is no registration required. Come early for tastings in The Wine Bin, while you listen to live music from local artists. The parking lot, where the movie is shown, will close an hour and half before showtime, and the music will start soon after the lot closes.

If you miss this movie night, you’re in luck because movies will play every Saturday night through the end of September.

Ballet Bouquet

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Join Misako Ballet Company in Columbia for its “Ballet Bouquet: A Summer Celebration.” The event will feature a Japanese folktale ballet by Misako Aoki, the owner and artist-director of the studio, as well as classical ballet dances and Eriko Tokura, a soprano singer.

The event will include raffle baskets, with tickets from $5 to $10. There will also be a basket with items for kids, including pool accessories, face paints and origami, and a spa basket worth $300 that includes products and gift certificates from three spas in Columbia.

All proceeds from raffle tickets will help fund the ballet studio’s student company scholarship fund.

The show will be held at the Jim Rouse Theater. General admission is $30, and children under 12 get in free. TIckets are available online and at the door.

Preludes and Possibilities: A Summer Pops Concert

5 p.m. Sunday

End your weekend with a free outdoor concert at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. The Columbia Orchestra will perform among the trees at the Chrysalis amphitheater, with guest conductor Victoria Gau leading the musicians through various popular pop songs.

At the end of the performance, the orchestra’s next music director will be announced.

Registration is free and ends the day of the performance.

Sunset paint night

6-8 p.m. Monday

Release the stress from your Monday while following a guided lesson on how to paint a sunset. The painting event will be held at Bare Bones Grill & Bar, which will have the full menu available and specials such as half-off bottles of wine.

Come on your own for $30 or register as a group of three people or more for $27 a ticket. Registration is required and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Check in at 5:30 p.m. and instruction will start at 6 p.m.

Butterfly walk

10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday

Learn how to identify and spot beautiful butterflies in your own backyard while on a butterfly walk with guides from the Howard County Bird Club. The walk will take place on Mt. Pleasant trails at the Howard County Conservancy will last an hour and a half.

The event is free and registration is required. The butterfly walk is open for people ages 8 and older.