With the Back to School countdown underway for many, there are still summer activities to enjoy before nights fill up with homework and after-school obligations.

Check out what’s going on, from a Renaissance Faire at the Howard County Fairgrounds to a butterfly walk, for the week ending Aug. 20.

Oh, and for those who aren’t counting yet … there are 11 more days until the kiddos go back to school.

‘Wicked’ sing-along

6 p.m. Friday

What’s the best way to impatiently wait for “Wicked: For Good” to come out in theaters this November? Attending a group sing-along to the first movie, of course.

Witness the untold story of the witches of Oz at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Feel free to grab a seat under the pavilion or bring chairs, blankets and pillows for lawn seating.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the movie promptly starting an hour later. Register for the free event here. A limited concessions menu will be available for purchase, or moviegoers can bring their own food and drink, per Merriweather Post Pavilion policies.

Serendipity Wild Walk

10 a.m. Saturday

Become one with nature on a guided hike through the Howard County Conservancy’s grounds. The hike is suited for those ages 8 and older.

Register here. The hike costs $5 per person and space is limited.

Oakenmist Renaissance Faire

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Hear ye, hear ye! The Oakenmist Renaissance Faire is back at the Howard County Fairgrounds this weekend. A relatively new fair, this year’s festival boasts more than 70 local vendors. Also on deck are musical performances, live demonstrations and live-action role play (LARP) opportunities.

Tickets are on sale now for $13 per person, but will increase to $17 at the door. Children ages 10 and younger are free but still need a ticket.

India’s Independence Day

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day at the Miller Branch Library on Sunday afternoon. Hosted by the Indian Cultural Association, the celebration will feature cultural performances, delicious food and more.

Feel free to dress in festive attire. Free entry.

Kindergarten Here We Come!

10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Monday

For little ones heading to school for the first time, it can be scary. But don’t worry — the library system is here to help. All children entering kindergarten can spend an hour at the Savage Branch library on Monday morning listening to stories and playing activities all centered on the big day.

The free event requires registration. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Yoga in the Park

6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday

Start off the week with outdoor yoga. The class, held at the Chrysalis, will be led by Columbia Association instructors.

While the class is free, please register here. Bring a yoga mat for practice.

Conservancy Butterfly Walk

10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday

Walk around the Howard County Conservancy’s Mt. Pleasant trails and gardens to spot butterflies and learn about the winged insect. Howard County Bird Club members will guide the walk.

Children over the age of 8 may attend with an adult. The walk is free, but space is limited. Register here.