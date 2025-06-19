Thursday marks the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth, which commemorates the freeing of the last enslaved people in the United States. Although President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery on Jan. 1, 1863, it could not be carried out in areas under Confederate control. As a result, more than 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were not freed until more than two years later, on June 19, 1865.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. There are celebrations on Thursday and throughout the weekend, including Juneteenth at the Lakefront and Howard County’s Juneteenth Community Day & Block Party.

Here’s a look at things to do in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday.

Juneteenth celebration

2-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Head to the Columbia lakefront for a Juneteenth celebration complete with local, Black-owned artisans and food trucks, kids’ activities, line dancing and more. The day will end with a performance by Kyaira, a soul singer-songwriter.

Thursday’s celebration was organized by The 3rd — a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for Black women and women of color. It is being hosted by the Columbia Association, with the headline performance produced by Merriweather Arts and Culture Center. The event is free.

LakeFest Weekend returns

5-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

The 38th annual LakeFest Weekend is back in downtown Columbia this weekend. A free festival, LakeFest has it all, from live music to a fine arts and craft show, kids activities and more.

All three days of activities take place at the downtown Columbia lakefront. The event is organized by the Columbia Festival of the Arts.

Juneteenth Community Day & Block Party

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Howard County is observing Juneteenth on Saturday with a day of “community, connection and joy.” The block party will have food, live music, arts and crafts, and a community yard sale.

Saturday’s event is hosted by the county’s Department of Recreation & Parks, the Office of Human Rights & Equity and the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center. The event is free.

Manor Hill’s 10th anniversary

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday

It’s been 10 years since Manor Hill began brewing beer on its 54-acre farm. Now it’s time to celebrate. Stop by the brewery to raise a glass to the next decade.

The celebration will feature live music, food trucks and, of course, beer! Visitors are welcome to bring their own chairs and 10x10 portable pop-up tent.

‘Inside Out 2’ screening

9-11 p.m. Saturday

The Wine Bin’s annual free summer movie nights are in full swing. This weekend, bring a chair or blanket to watch Pixar’s “Inside Out 2.” Come early to enjoy live music before the feature film.

While the movie is free, The Wine Bin will be selling snacks and drinks. Carryout from other Old Ellicott City restaurants is encouraged.

Butterfly walk

10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday

Stroll the Howard County Conservancy’s Mount Pleasant trails and gardens to spot butterflies and learn about the winged insect. Children over 8 may attend with an adult. The walk is free, but space is limited.

Irish jam session

7-9 p.m. Wednesday

Swing by Backwater Books for a traditional Irish jam session evening. Feel free to bring an instrument or come to listen.