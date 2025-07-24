Parents, are you in the summer trenches right now?

Have you run out of activities to keep your kids entertained? Are you starting to get bored yourself?

We’re here to let you know about a variety of family-friendly programming this week to keep the kiddos occupied and enthralled. Here are seven things to do in Howard County from Thursday to July 30.

Shakespeare at Rockburn Branch Park

7:30 p.m. Thursday

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. is putting a Maryland twist on a classic comedy with ”It’s the Comedy of Errors, Hon!” at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge. Organizers say this free 90-minute show will include live music, crafts and activities for all ages.

Bingo in Columbia

Noon-2 p.m. Friday

It’s always a big rush to bellow “BINGO!” at the top of one’s lungs. Thrill seekers can win prizes at the Owen Brown Community Center’s bingo event. Oh, and did we mention there will be snacks? Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The center is off Cradlerock Way in Columbia. Tickets cost $10.

Cryptocurrency meetup in Ellicott City

6:30 p.m. Friday

Calling all blockchain fans and the crypto curious to Phoenix Upper Main on Main Street in Ellicott City. This networking event is for anyone looking to expand their understanding of digital currencies. Organizers say the event is geared toward anyone looking to learn.

Pride (in July) in Columbia

6-9 p.m. Saturday

June isn’t the only time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Head to the Columbia Lakefront for another Pride event featuring a dance floor, drag performances and a color parade. Registration is required.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ at Roger Carter Community Center

7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Head to the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City for a showing of “Lilo & Stitch” on an inflatable screen at the pool deck. A $5 ticket will get you a pool pass, popcorn and a snow cone. Register in advance here.

Play for All Fest at Blandair Regional Park North

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

This event from Howard County Recreation & Parks aims to promote disability awareness. There will be crafts, treats, face-painting, games and tons of other sensory-friendly activities for people of all ages. The event at the park off Oakland Mills Road in Columbia is free to all.

‘The Three Little Pigs’ at the Elkridge library

5:30-6:15 p.m. Monday

Get ready to huff and puff at this story-time program, followed by a community craft time when kids can design a plan for the pigs to build a sturdy house. This event at the Howard County Public Library’s Elkridge Branch is geared toward ages 6-9. Tickets are required.