It’s fair time in Howard County, which means fresh-squeezed lemonade, fried Oreos, cotton candy, midway rides and, of course, animals.

The 79th annual Howard County Fair starts Saturday and runs through Aug. 9. The fair celebrates agriculture and its impact on the county. Fairgoers can learn all about livestock, dairy farming and beekeeping. There are daily animal showcases and competitions for adults and students who are in 4-H and Future Farmers of America, both agricultural education programs.

Other beloved activities include pig races, sheepdog herding performances and pony rides.

Head to the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship, and check out what else is going on in the county for the week ending Aug. 6:

Concert in the park

7 p.m. Thursday

Spend your Thursday evening humming along to the country sounds of Southland. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at West Friendship Park. It’s open to all ages.

Concerts are weather dependent and could be canceled. There are no rain dates. Check here for updates.

Summer block party

5-7 p.m. Friday

The Mall in Columbia’s plaza is turning into a summer block party on Friday evening. Enjoy free food samples from mall staples such as Gong Cha, Pollo Campero and Shake Shack.

Live music will be flowing from a DJ booth, and kids can make crafts, play yard games and win giveaways.

Community rummage sale

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday

The Bain 50+ Center is holding a community tag sale Friday, complete with handmade goods, vintage treasures and tasty treats. If you’re looking to be a vendor, call the Bain Center. Vendor spaces cost $25 if you bring your own table or $45 if one is provided by the center.

A kids table will have free giveaways. The event will include a live DJ and Senior Olympic Games from 10 a.m. to noon.

Planetarium show

6:30 p.m. family show; 8 p.m. adults only show, Friday

Beat the summer heat with an indoor stargazing experience at Robinson Nature Center’s planetarium. The show is about the solar system’s “puzzling planets.” The showings will start with an exploration of planets with an educator, followed by a 360-degree film.

Call the nature center to reserve your tickets.

Howard County Fair

8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Aug. 2-9

A little bit more about the fair. Opening day (Saturday) is Armed Forces Day, which provides for free entry to fairgoers with a valid military ID and extends to spouses and children under 18.

Amusement rides are open from noon until 11 p.m. during the weekend and 2-11 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Kids and Critters Barn is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reopens from 5-8:30 p.m.

Check here for the daily schedule.

National Night Out

5-8 p.m. Tuesday

National Night Out is coming to Blandair Park East. The free event features police and firefighter displays, kids activities, giveaways, games and more.

This annual nationwide community event is a chance for neighbors to meet one another and their local law enforcement and first responders.

Centennial Park concert

7 p.m. Wednesday

Grab a blanket and a picnic basket and enjoy dinner while listening to Back to Rock, a children’s and teens music school. The event is free and open to all ages.

Concerts are weather dependent. There are no rain dates. Check here for updates.