Howard County is kicking off the July Fourth holiday weekend with its annual fireworks show Friday night. Try your hand at line dancing at Savage Mill Saturday or boxing at Color Burst Park on Tuesday evening.

Here are some details on the Independence Day celebration along with a listing of other things to do in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday, July 9.

July 4th Fireworks

5-10 p.m. Friday

Fireworks, food trucks and live music. What more can you ask for on the Fourth of July? Head down to the Columbia Lakefront at 3 p.m. to claim your fireworks spectator spot by placing a blanket. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with food trucks, followed by three hours of live music beginning at 6 p.m. The fireworks show is slated to start around 9:15 p.m.

Learn more about road closures and free parking here. This popular annual event is put on by the Columbia Association, Howard County Recreation and Parks and the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center.

Public Star Party

Dusk Saturday

Look up at the stars with the Howard Astronomical League on Saturday evening. Meet at Alpha Ridge Park at dusk and get a turn at looking at the sky through league members’ telescopes.

No registration is required and the event is free. Check here for weather and other updates. No pets are allowed.

The Hoedown

5-10 p.m. Saturday

Grab your cowboy boots, hats and bolo ties and head down to the Savage Mill on Saturday night for Western-themed line dancing. Called The Hoedown, the night will have nonstop line dancing, cash prizes and food and drink.

Tickets can be purchased here.

‘National Treasure’ screening

9-11 p.m. Saturday

Over 20 years ago, Nicholas Cage declared on the silver screen: “I’m gonna steal the Declaration of Independence.” He made the pledge in the Disney action-adventure heist film, “National Treasure.” Relive all the glory of this beloved movie Saturday night at The Wine Bin.

The movie is free. The Wine Bin will be selling snacks and drinks, and takeout from other Old Ellicott City restaurants is encouraged.

Yoga in the Park

6-7 p.m. Monday

Unwind from the holiday weekend with outdoor yoga. The class, held at the Chrysalis, will be led by Columbia Association instructors.

While the class is free, please register here. Bring a yoga mat for practice.

Summer Fit Series, boxing

6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Join Mayweather Boxing + Fitness for an outdoor exercise class at Color Burst Park. The workout blends boxing with cardio and strength training. No experience needed.

The class is free, RSVP here.

Grayson Moon concert

7 p.m. Wednesday

The county’s free summer concert series is bringing the soulful and Motown tunes of Grayson Moon to the Centennial Park Amphitheater.

All ages welcome. Bring a blanket to sit on and a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show.