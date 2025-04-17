Egg Hunts! An Earth Day celebration! Kids Fest! Oh my! There are plenty of reasons to get out of the house over the next week, thanks to outdoor events happening all around Howard County.

Check out these activities and more for the week ending Wednesday, April 23.

Going on an egg hunt

Various times Thursday

Rumor has it that the Easter Bunny is leaving behind eggs early in Clark’s Elioak Farm. Little ones can search for eggs in exchange for a goodie bag in a designated area on the farm. Thursday’s egg hunts are at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

At the start of each hunt, kids ages 1 to 3 will hunt first, followed by 4- to 6-year-olds. It doesn’t matter how many eggs each child picks, everyone gets a goodie bag.

Can’t make it Thursday but want to go on an egg hunt? There are still plenty of opportunities to do so at Clark’s Elioak through Easter Sunday.

The farm has an $8 dollar admission fee, but there’s no extra charge for the egg hunt.

Elkridge Food Truck night

4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday

As springtime rolls around, enjoy a variety of food trucks on Fridays at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. The trucks park in the station’s top parking lot.

The fire department hosts Food Truck Fridays every week starting in spring and ending in the fall. The truck lineup is updated weekly.

Earth Day Celebration

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

Spend Earth Day at Color Burst Park on Saturday. The first 100 families will receive free tree seedlings and YogaSix is hosting an outdoor class starting at 10:15 a.m. sharp.

Other activities include DIY stations for upcycled jean journals, fairy wands, terrariums and seed planting. There will also be lawn games, face painting and glitter tattoos.

Local artisans will be on site to sell upcycled goods at the Sustainable Maker’s Market.

Archaeology Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

It’s Maryland Archaeology Month, and to celebrate Howard County’s agricultural heritage, residents can dig up and catalog artifacts on Saturday. They can also learn the history of several families who lived and work in West Friendship.

Registration is $20 per person, with children under age 5 free. All ages welcome.

Kids Fest

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

The Meadowbrook Park and Athletic Complex is turning into Kids Fest this weekend. Children ages 2 to 12 can spend the afternoon playing games, hunting for eggs, running obstacle courses and more.

There will also be a sensory tent, tennis and pickleball, arts and crafts and a carnival area.

Preregistration is $8 per child, with Saturday registration costing $10 per kid. No cash.

Craft Pop-Up Shop

11 a.m.-noon Monday

Children ages 4 and older can make a spring craft at the Miller Branch Library on Monday.

No registration necessary, drop in and get creative.

Manor Hill’s Runner-versary

5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday

Runners, get your tutus ready for Tuesday evening. Manor Hill Tavern is celebrating the seventh anniversary of its beer run.

Each runner will receive one beer on the house after the fun run, but if they wear a tutu, they get two free brews.

Whether you’re a new or weekly runner, or anyone else, you’re welcome to ring in Manor Hill’s celebration.