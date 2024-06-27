Wrap up the last week of June with activities in Howard County that range from learning about – and seeing – bees, birds and moths to spending the weekend at a music festival that celebrates women in music.

Debate watch party

9 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday

If you feel up to discussing politics, head over to Busboys and Poets in Columbia to watch the presidential debate on the big screen. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage in the first of two debates before the general election Nov. 5.

The event is free and open to all, and no registration is required — and don’t worry, there will be drink specials all night.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Memories of Lower Main event

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday

As buildings on Ellicott City’s lower Main Street are being razed to make way for flood control projects, so are the memories that residents hold of the former businesses. To help preserve the history of the buildings, speakers will share their memories, and the Howard County Historical Society will record them in their oral history records.

To create a tangible record of the community voices, a quilt maker will stitch together the reflections about lower Main Street in quilt form.

For the first hour and a half, pre-selected speakers ranging from business owners to longtime residents will share their memories. Then, for the last half hour, attendees can visit the quilt maker and peruse the historical society’s tables.

If you want to share your memories, you must submit a request to speak when registering for the event. Speakers will have a five-minute slot to speak. Registration is free and required.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Nite Bite Fishing at Centennial Park

6 p.m.-midnight Friday

Get out and enjoy nature in a new way with night fishing. Anglers will be able to access Centennial Lake after hours thanks to the county’s Recreation and Parks Department.

No equipment will be provided, so attendees must bring their own fishing poles, bait, tackle, bug repellant, flightlights, chairs, boats or anything else that might be necessary.

If this Friday doesn’t fit with your schedule, there are seven more Friday nights to attend, the last one on Oct. 25. Anglers must RSVP for the date they want to join, and they must also check in on-site at the boat launch any time from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. A $5 fee will be collected on site.

Anyone 16 and under must be with an adult for night fishing.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ladybug Music Festival

3 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

Head to Old Ellicott City for a full day with free music that celebrates women in music. That’s right — a completely free music festival on Main Street with more than 20 artists that are women-fronted.

The festival will feature artists on seven stages. There will be a shuttle bus to transport attendees, as well as an after-party at La Palapa Grill and Cantina at 8:30 p.m. And yes, it’s all free.

Ladybug Music Festival originated as a block party in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2012, and it has since expanded across Delaware. This is the first year it will be in Maryland.

Pride benefit concert

7 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For the last week of Pride Month, head to the Owen Brown Interfaith Center in Columbia for a benefit concert featuring chart-topping and award-winning drag performer Flamy Grant. The Columbia congregations of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia and Christ United Methodist Church, both of which have queer ministers, are co-sponsoring the event.

Tickets are $20, and a portion of the concert proceeds will go to Maryland Safe Haven, a trans-led drop-in wellness center for LGBTQ individuals in the state.

Pollinator Fest

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

Learn all about bees, butterflies, birds, moths and all of your favorite pollinators at Pollinator Fest. The Howard County Conservancy will host the free event, and it will include insect-themed crafts, hands-on activities, live music, book giveaways and a chance to experience live insects.

Participating local environmental groups include the Howard County Beekeepers, the Howard County Bird Club and more. The event will be at Mt. Pleasant in Woodstock, and space is limited, so registration is encouraged.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Howard County Caribbean American Heritage Celebration

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

For more family fun to end your weekend, head to Color Burst Park in Columbia to immerse yourself in Caribbean music, food and culture. Enjoy flavors of Caribbean cuisine while watching traditional dances and pursuing vendors.

The Howard County Office of Human Rights and Equity is hosting the event. Free registration ends before the celebration begins.