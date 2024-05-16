The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Dogs, bikes and wine! Oh my! There is plenty to do over the next week in Howard County, spanning several outdoor events to enjoying libations all around town.

Dog show

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Sunday

Missed the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live broadcast earlier this week? No worries, go enjoy a local dog show at the Howard County Fairgrounds starting Thursday and running through the weekend.

The show kicks off with the Kennel Club of Anne Arundel all-breed dog show on Thursday and Friday, followed by the Carroll Kennel Club on Saturday and Sunday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

GNO at Savage Mill

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Lady Savage invites patrons to partake in Girls Night Out at Savage Mill this Thursday. Enjoy a glass of wine as you shop around the Mill. There will also be prizes to win and sales to score.

As Lady Savage says, “Why not have a little wine with your tea?”

Bike To Work Week event

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday

Howard County’s annual Bike to Work Week wraps up on Sunday, but not before an event commemorating the week. On Friday, folks can gather at Color Burst Park in downtown Columbia for an afternoon of fun, food and swag. Riders will receive a free T-shirt and will be eligible for giveaways and prizes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Friday’s event is hosted by the Howard County Office of Transportation and the Downtown Columbia Partnership.

Wine in the Woods

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Enjoy local wine and craft brews under the trees at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia this weekend. Wine in the Woods annually draws 15,000 visitors.

This annual event, in its 30th year this weekend, is hosted by the county’s recreation and parks department. According to the event’s website, 12 wineries and six breweries are participating in this year’s Wine in the Woods.

However, several wineries will not participate in this weekend’s event after the Maryland Wineries Association board voted to end its partnership with the county back in March. The association and the county created this popular annual wine festival decades ago, but the two parties could not reach an agreement over compensation.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The annual contract between the county and the wineries association outlines the association’s participation, responsibilities and percentage of ticket sales revenue. This year’s offer from the county was drastically reduced from years prior, the association previously told The Banner.

Tickets are on sale for Wine in the Woods. There are three tiers of tickets that vary by price on each day.

On Saturday, the Explorer ticket for anyone 21 years old and older is $85; Sunday’s price is $79. The Taster ticket, again for those 21 years and up, is $40 on Saturday and $35 on Sunday. The Explorer tickets provide, “everything the Taster Ticket offers but in a private setting. Enjoy fine, local wines in an exclusive section of the festival with a [souvenir] larger glass, music and separate bathrooms,” according to the event website.

Explorer tickets can only be purchased in advance. Same-day Taster tickets are $50 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday.

Non-Taster tickets, for festivalgoers 2 years old and up, are available for $35 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday. Non-Tasters receive four soft drinks or bottles of water; Vitamin Water and Gatorade are also options.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Breezy Hill Alpacas Knitting & Crochet Club

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

An avid knitter or just starting out? Join others for an afternoon of crafts at Breezy Hill Farm in Woodbine. This free event welcomes all skill levels.

Depending on Mother Nature, Sunday’s club meeting will either be outside on the farm’s deck or inside.

Bring a snack to share as well as a current project and of course, creativity!

Manor Hill Tavern Beer Run

Starts at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Need motivation to run? Hate running alone? Have no fear, join the Manor Hill Tavern Beer Run. Every Tuesday runners meet at the Tavern in Ellicott City and run a 3.7-mile course on the Trolley Trail.

Afterwards, enjoy a free beer at Manor Hill and make friends with fellow runners.

Runners can also run solo.

Wine and olive oil tasting

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of wine and olive oil at Backwater Books on Main Street in Ellicott City. The bookstore is partnering with Park Ridge Trading Co. and The Wine Bin to put on this event.

Upon arrival, guests will receive a welcome cocktail and enjoy charcuterie. Once the bellies are full, the tasting of five French wines and five olive oils will begin. The night ends with a balsamic treat.

Purchases of the olive oils and balsamic will be available through Park Ridge Trading Co., while wines by the glass can be purchased at the Bibliopub at Backwater Books or for carryout from The Wine Bin.

Tickets before taxes and fees are $45.