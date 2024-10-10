As fast as October arrived, it feels like it will leave even faster! So take this check-in as your sign to get your sweaters out and go to all the fall and spooky-themed activities in Howard County before the month is gone.

From a pet parade to ghost tours, here are some events to check out during the week ending Wednesday Oct. 16.

An Evening with Rupi Kaur

6:30 p.m. Thursday

End your busy day with a visit from poet Rupi Kaur. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of her poetry collection “milk and honey,” Kaur is releasing a special edition of the book that will include 40 new original poems and 20 new illustrations.

The new collector’s edition will also feature a new hardcover design, never-before-seen photos and memorabilia, Kaur’s handwritten diary entries and her annotations.

Tickets are $28.50, and sales end before the event. Included with the ticket is a personalized copy of the anniversary collector’s edition of “milk and honey.” The event is at Books-A-Million in The Mall in Columbia, and attendees will also have opportunities to take photos with Kaur.

Ghost tour

8 p.m. Friday

Dare to be spooked? Head to the haunted Savage Mill on Friday evening to roam the halls at night with the restless spirits, and maybe you’ll have a ghostly encounter. The tour will also teach brave attendees about working conditions in Savage during the 19th century.

Tickets are $20. The tour is recommended for people age 12 and up. The tour meets at the Big Chair at the courtyard entrance of Savage Mill.

Hops and Harvest Festival

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Get your taste buds ready to try more than 100 flavors and varieties of beers, wines and spirits — all from local vendors at this year’s Howard County Hops and Harvest Festival. While you sip cider, there will be live music, local foods options and artisan vendors to explore.

The festival is at Merriweather Park and Symphony Woods in Columbia, and festival goers can bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, party hats and good vibes. No outside food or drinks or pets are allowed.

General admission tickets are $56.70, the designated driver ticket is $21.08, kids 9 and up are $12.18, and those 8 and under are free. Included in the tickets are a souvenir event cup and unlimited tastings.

Pet parade

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Show off your furry friend in their spookiest — or cutest — costume at a pet parade and Halloween costume contest for pets at Centennial Park South in Ellicott City. Whether furry, scaled or feathered, all pets are judged on fashion, presentation, behavior and use of props. Extra points are awarded for special skills or tricks. The winners will receive gift cards or prizes.

Registration ended Wednesday Oct. 9, but spectator spots are available for free. Registration is encouraged. Spectators can bring picnic blankets and chairs to the park.

Goat yoga

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday

End the weekend with some silliness at goat yoga. Stretch alongside — and cuddle — goats at Manor Hill Brewery on Sunday in a yoga class led by an instructor from BreakAway Yoga.

Tickets are $40 and include an hour-long yoga class, extra snuggle time with the goats and a beverage of choice.

Howard County Pride 2024

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

During this year’s LGBT History Month, join the Inner Arbor Trust and HoCoPride for their 5th annual Pride festival. This year’s theme is “Finding Vibrance Everywhere.”

The festival, at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, will feature activities, live music and entertainment, food trucks, games and vendors of all kinds.

Tickets are required for the free festival.

Music Bingo

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday

Do you think you can tell a song from a small snippet of sound? Put your music knowledge to the test with music bingo at The Collective Offshore in Columbia.

CapCity Trivia is hosting the event, and bingo players can come early for happy hour specials. Admission is free.