Warm weather is here, and if you’re itching to get outside, there are plenty of outdoor activities in the coming days.

Spend your Saturday evening under the stars with the Howard Astronomical League, or go for a Sunday morning walk while listening to an audiobook with Backwater Book’s Tales & Trails book club. Or celebrate Star Wars Day by walking in the May the 4th parade.

HCC students perform in play

7:30 p.m. performances Thursday-Saturday

2:30 p.m. performance Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Howard Community College students take the stage Thursday for performances of “Stupid F#@king Bird,” a play by Aaron Posner. This production is a contemporary adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s 1896 play, “The Seagull.”

The performance at The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre is recommended for audience members ages 16 and older because of mature themes. General admission tickets are $15, with discounted tickets available for seniors, college employees and students.

Can’t go tonight? There are three more chances to see the play, on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon.

Spring fishing tournament

6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Boat and shoreline anglers, starting at age 5, can participate in the spring fishing tournament. The catch-and-release tournament is being held at the Centennial Park South Boat Launch in Ellicott City.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Younger anglers (ages 5 to 13) will compete from 9 a.m. to noon, while anyone age 14 and older can compete from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The younger group can win prizes and trophies, while adults will compete for prize money and trophies.

Please bring bait and tackle. Electric motors only.

While advance registration is recommended, contestants can register on-site Saturday morning. Registration is $20. T-shirts are only given to anglers who preregister.

Public star party

Around sunset, Saturday evening

Look up at the stars with the Howard Astronomical League early Saturday evening. Meet at Alpha Ridge Park at dusk and get a turn at looking at the sky through league members’ telescopes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No registration is required and the event is free. Check here for weather and other updates. No pets are allowed.

Tales & Trails: Audiobook Walk

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

Backwater Books has started a new book club, where readers can get their steps in while listening to a book, podcast and more. Club members can meet the first Sunday of each month at Backwater and then set out for a walk on the Trolley Trail.

Drinks will follow at Backwater’s Bibliopub.

Native Plant Palooza

12-4 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Looking for native plants to include in your spring gardening? Check out the Native Plant Palooza at the Robinson Nature Center.

Vendors include the Howard County Bird Club, Meadowsweet Native Plant Farm and Seven Bends Nursery. Vendors are supporting the Robinson Nature Center through donations.

Find information about parking and shuttles here.

May the 4th Family Parade

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

As the event name says, “May the 4th (be with you).” Jedis, Wookiees, stormtroopers, imperial officers and more will take over downtown Ellicott City on Sunday. As the parade kicks off, participants can earn raffle tickets at specially marked stores. After the parade, there will be a best costume contest and an Admiral Ackbar snack bar.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This family-themed, pet-friendly Star Wars parade is free. Register is required.

The Maryland Sheep & Wool festival

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Celebrate all things sheep this weekend at the Howard County Fairgrounds. In its 52nd year, The Maryland Sheep & Wool Festival is the Maryland Sheep Breeders Association’s flagship event.

See over 600 sheep, shop from more than 250 vendors and catch some demonstrations and family activities.

Tickets are $12.50 per person per day with eTickets for purchase online, and $15 per person per day at the gate. Those under 18 are admitted free.