It’s almost Friday, and nearly time to wrap up the work week. And like Smokey said, “you ain’t got...” anything good to do — which is probably why you’re here.

This weekend in and around Baltimore, you can see famed West Coast rapper Ice Cube at The Hall at Live!; check out The Nightmare Before Bar; or experience the American Visionary Art Museum’s sports-themed show entitled “Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play.”

Thursday, Oct. 10

The Nightmare Before Bar

Inspired by the works of Tim Burton and other horror films, The Nightmare Before Bar offers a 90-minute experience that’ll transport you into a “twisted Halloween world for all lovers of fantasy and fiction!” Limited spaces are available for each date, but you can still book a spot.

Time: 6:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: Tequila Works, 26 Market Place, Baltimore

Cost: $14.50, plus fees.

Friday, Oct. 11

Ice Cube at The Hall at Live!

Ice Cube, renowned for his impact in music and film, is set to take the stage at The Hall at Live! Hear him perform classics from across his career, along with tracks from his upcoming album, “Man Down.”

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., while the show starts at 9 p.m.

Location: 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Umm, no. It’s for people 21 and up.

Super Art Fight

Super Art Fight is debuting its first-ever gallery show at Baltimore’s Night Owl Gallery. The exhibition will feature fine art pieces from current and former Super Art Fight roster members. Opening night will kick off with live art battles and canvases will be displayed throughout the show.

Time: The gallery is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Night Owl Gallery, 1735 Maryland Ave., Baltimore

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Maybe.

A Poe cemetery tour and ‘Poe, Revolution & Lafayette’

Explore the historic burial grounds at Westminster Hall — the final resting place of Edgar Allan Poe. Through a guided tour led by living history performers, you can visit Poe’s grave and monument.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 519 W. Fayette St., Baltimore

Cost: $20 per person.

Family friendly? Sure! Could be a history lesson for your kids.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Braglio Farms Trunk-or-Treat

Kids can trick or treat from decorated cars, trucks and tractors at Braglio Farms in Randallstown. Braglio also offers a family-friendly Halloween trail on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, if you decide to stick around for some more fun.

Time: The Trunk-or-Treat is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 10519 Marriottsville Road, Randallstown

Cost: If you decide to go on the Halloween trail, it’s $10 per ticket.

Family friendly? Yes.

Fall Fiesta at the Prigel Family Creamery

The annual Fall Fiesta hosted by the Prigel Family Creamery invites families to enjoy the day with hay rides and pumpkin painting. There will also be live music by Michael and the SoulKATS, and local vendors will also be present.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 4852 Long Green Road, Glen Arm

Cost: For $10, you get a hay ride and a pumpkin you can paint. Other items can be purchased for $5 per item, per person.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Oct. 13

New mega-exhibit at American Visionary Art Museum

The American Visionary Art Museum is set to unveil its latest mega-exhibition, “Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” this weekend. It’ll showcase local and global artists artists whose works focus on sports and play imagery. An array of media, including film, photography and sculpture, will be featured.

Time: The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 800 Key Highway, Baltimore

Cost: About $16 for adults; kids 6 and under free.

Family friendly? More than likely.

Free Fall Baltimore at Black Cherry

This year’s free fall event at Black Cherry Puppet Theater will feature puppet performances and puppet-making activities. On Sunday, children’s author and performer Kevin Sherry will join the show.

Time: Shows at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. In between performances, families can make their own puppets.

Location: 1115 Hollins St., Baltimore

Cost: It’s free for all!

Family friendly? Of course.