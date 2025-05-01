With hundreds of books, scores of authors and thousands of book lovers, making sense of the 22nd Annapolis Book Festival can be a challenge.

You could focus on the buzziest authors at the Key School fundraiser Saturday.

That would be Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, who will be talking about her controversial work on the origins of America with Keith Boykin in a panel discussion titled, “History, Race and the Truth: Examining America’s Story.”

Or journalist Simon Shuster, explaining his months of embedded research for “The Showman: Inside the Invasion That Shook the World and Made a Leader of Volodymyr Zelensky.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And Brigid Kemmerer, the New York Times’ bestselling author of more than a dozen romantasy novels, talking fantasy worlds filled with romance.

Nikole Hannah-Jones will be one of the best known authors at the Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Whatever your strategy, you’ll be navigating 125 writers discussing and selling their books in displays and seven panel discussions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

There are family activities, including tea parties and talks with children’s authors, food and other entertainment.

More than a dozen local authors will be there too, including Baltimore Banner columnist Leslie Gray Streeter, who has a new book, “Family & Other Calamities.” Retired Key School teacher Katherine Haas will discuss her memoir, “Little Jade: Memoir of a Young Eurasian Immigrant,” and Annapolis novelist Jennifer Klepper will talk about ”The Last Road Trip," a young adult journey story.

“With so many venues and amazing authors attending, it will be difficult to choose!” school spokesperson Mary MacLeod said. “Everyone will want to check out the huge used book sale and the wonderful raffle baskets.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Here are some other great things to do in the week ending May 7.

American songbook

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Jeff Gallup star as Billy and Allison Meyer as Hope in the new Classic Theatre of Maryland production of "Anything Goes." (Sally Boyett)

The Classic Theatre of Maryland is devoted to the American songbook, both in its cabaret shows and through many of its full productions for the stage.

This month, it tackles Cole Porter’s classic musical “Anything Goes,” with songs emblazoned on the American musical zeitgeist, including the songs “Anything Goes,” “You’re the Top,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Directed by Sally Boyette, the cast will perform 18 shows through May 18, including six matinees. Then, on May 12-13, the resident company performs its monthly jazz standard cabaret.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It’s the busiest theater company in Annapolis.

Tickets are $55-$85 with discounts available.

Eating for good

3 p.m. Saturday

Four chefs from Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington will compete for the honor of cooking the best invasive species dish at the Annapolis Maritime Museum Catfish Cookoff.

Vying for top honors are Matt Lego of Leo in Annapolis, Alfredo Malinis of Sea Salt in Annapolis, Zach Mills of True Chesapeake in Baltimore and Jeremiah Langhorne of The Dabney in Washington, D.C. They’ll prepare blue catfish dishes for a panel of judges and the crowd.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The event, across Back Creek from the main museum campus at the Merrill Pavilion, features live music, demonstrations and a lecture about the invasive species consuming its way through the Chesapeake Bay.

Tickets are $55.

Gaelic good time

5-9 p.m. Friday

St. Patrick’s Day may be in the rearview mirror but there will be seven Irish rock bands at the Annapolis Irish Festival.

On Friday night, Dublin 5 and Carbon Leaf will perform at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for those ages 21 and over. The festival opens to all ages Saturday, with games, food trucks and more music from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

General admission tickets are $55 for both days, or $25 for Friday night only and $30 for Saturday. Children under age 12 are free. Food and drinks are sold separately.

Festa Italiana

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Italian music, food and culture will be on display at the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Annapolis Lodge. Admission is free. Food, drink and crafts are sold separately.

Women of song

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

The Annapolis Songbird Festival features female vocalists celebrating their passion for music at Maryland Hall.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The lineup includes the Naptown Sings chorus, Danah Denice, Natalia Zerga, Davonne D’Neil, Cameron Mae, Laura Brino, Meaghan Griffith, Burnsie, Madisun Bailey, Miriam O’Connor & Carolyn Krohn, Carly Winter, Callum, the group JagMac, Jill Davolio, Jeanette Lynne, Meg McDermott, Letitia Vansant, Jen Schimpf, Leslie Webber, Angie Miller, Shelby Morgan, Heather Britt and Meg Murray.

The all-day event also features food, books, crafts and other resources. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Sonic Edge

4-6 p.m. Sunday

If you can hum the theme from Angry Birds, the video game that burst onto your phones and game consoles in 2010, then Video Game Music: the Sonic Edge might be for you.

Ravita Jazz and guest saxophonist Herb Scott will work their way through tunes such as the “Angry Birds Theme” and “Kokiri Forest.”

The concert at Eastport United Methodist Church is a production of Annapolis Jazz & Roots. It’s free, but tickets are required and donations are suggested.