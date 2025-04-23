Earth Day was once extended to Earth Week, and then Earth Month. Regardless of how long you celebrate our planet, this week is the last for the official month, and Baltimore County’s many parks have many offerings to get the kids and adults outdoors.

Masterworks at UMBC

7:30 p.m. Wednesday

There’s still time to make a plan to head to the Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall at UMBC for a tremendous concert. Pianist Joel Sachs performs masterworks by composer Charles Ives. Tickets are $15.

Hiking at Oregon Ridge

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

You’re never too young to learn to appreciate nature. Take a hike with your kids, ages 2 to 8, at Oregon Ridge from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Nature challenge

Friday

Oregon Ridge Nature Center is participating in the City Nature Challenge with two events: A hike to see birds on the ridge at 1 p.m. and an evening critter count hike at 6 p.m. Participants will snap photos of plants and animals and upload them through the iNaturalist app to be compiled. Last year, participants of the City Nature Challenge worldwide observed more than 65,000 species.

Community cleanup

8 a.m. to noon, Saturday

Community leaders in Turner Station will be cleaning up the community park on Saturday morning. Meet at Turner Station Park, 23 Rayme Road, in Dundalk to pick up trash and undertake gardening activities like pruning, mulching and watering. This historic Black neighborhood was home to many well-known Baltimoreans, including Henrietta Lacks and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dancing in Catonsville

1 p.m. Saturday

If you need a break from all of that yard work, head to Catonsville for Dance for Your Heart at the Catonsville Clubhouse. Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 in advance. There will be salsa dancing, and the Joe Falero band will be performing. The event is at the Catonsville Clubhouse, 10 St. Timothy’s Lane.

More outdoors fun

9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday

The City Nature Challenge continues with a hike to see the park’s wildflowers at 9 a.m. Don’t feel like doing the official tour? Explore the trails on your own, and you’re sure to come across all sorts of spring plants popping up.

Feel like bluegrass? Check out Manor Mill’s free concert and jam session at 5:30 p.m. North Baltimore stands in for Kentucky at this monthly event.