Baltimore’s Fourth of July celebration this year will include fireworks in the Inner Harbor and the return of a drone show, city officials announced Monday.

Fireworks are set to fly at 9 p.m. in the Inner Harbor, followed by a drone show at Middle Branch Park at 9:30 p.m., Mayor Brandon Scott said during a news conference Monday.

The Fourth of July fun in Charm City this year also includes a picnic at West Shore Park, and the Cherry Hill Waterfront Arts and Music Festival.

Inner Harbor festivities will stage at the amphitheater and feature performances by local talent, according to the mayor’s office.

This year’s drone show will be most visible from Middle Branch Park, as part of the Cherry Hill Waterfront Arts and Music Festival, officials announced. The drones will launch from West Covington Park.

The festival takes place July 4 at Middle Branch Park between 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature live music, art exhibits, vendors and food trucks, Navasha Daya, the festival’s co-director, said.

The Cherry Hill Waterfront Arts and Music Festival joins the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment; Downtown Partnership of Baltimore; and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore as organizers of the city’s Fourth of July festivities this year.

“From the Inner Harbor to Cherry Hill, we’ve got fun for the whole family,” Scott said during the news conference. “I hope to see everyone out having a safe Fourth of July and be out there celebrating with us.”

The best view of the fireworks, according to Scott, would be in the Inner Harbor, from Federal Hill or where he’ll be — in Cherry Hill.

The fireworks will lead to road closures at 8:30 p.m. on Pratt Street, Light Street, parts of Lombard Street and eastbound on Conway.

Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts has more information about July 4 events and activities on its website: https://www.promotionandarts.org/events/4th-of-july/.

This article has been updated to clarify where the drone show is happening.