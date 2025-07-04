People across Baltimore and the surrounding counties took advantage of America’s birthday to relax, barbecue and soak in the sun. From Savage Mill to Annapolis, people had their pick of red-white-and-blue-themed parades, musical performances, street fairs and, of course, fireworks displays.
In Dundalk, revelers started early to take in the Dundalk Independence Day Parade, which was celebrating its 91st year.
In Towson, people marked the holiday with the annual Bike Rush ahead of the parade around downtown. Hundreds gathered to participate in the festivities, which included clowns, marching bands, and even some bubbles.
Catonsville held its 78th annual Grand Parade on Friday afternoon. People lined Frederick Road in a sea of red, white and blue, seated in lawn chairs — a long-standing tradition in the community as people staked out the best spots days in advance to watch the parade go by. Children flocked to ice cream trucks as politicians, superheroes and local organizations made their way down the road.
Amy Blane and her sister, Tina Cooney, grew up along the parade route in Catonsville; Cooney says she’s only missed the festivities once in 46 years. This year, they both brought their kids to continue the tradition.
This year, Baltimore will the national holiday with dual celebrations: a display of 1,000 brightly colored fireworks in the Inner Harbor, and a drone show at the annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival.
This story will be updated.
