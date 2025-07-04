People across Baltimore and the surrounding counties took advantage of America’s birthday to relax, barbecue and soak in the sun. From Savage Mill to Annapolis, people had their pick of red-white-and-blue-themed parades, musical performances, street fairs and, of course, fireworks displays.

In Dundalk, revelers started early to take in the Dundalk Independence Day Parade, which was celebrating its 91st year.

Residents lined the sidewalk in lawn chairs as the parade made its way through Dundalk. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

A woman rides a motorcycle in an American flag-themed outfit. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner) Participants in the parade represented veterans, churches, and other local organizations. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sikhs of DMV & Sikhs of USA march in the 2025 Dundalk Independence Day Parade. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

In Towson, people marked the holiday with the annual Bike Rush ahead of the parade around downtown. Hundreds gathered to participate in the festivities, which included clowns, marching bands, and even some bubbles.

Cyclists of all ages participate in the Bike Rush along the parade route in Towson. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Eliza Lierman Hansel showers the crowd with bubbles as her mother, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, follows behind. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner) Baltimore County Police Cpl. Dona Carter hugs one of the Boumi clowns during the Towson Fourth of July parade. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Catonsville held its 78th annual Grand Parade on Friday afternoon. People lined Frederick Road in a sea of red, white and blue, seated in lawn chairs — a long-standing tradition in the community as people staked out the best spots days in advance to watch the parade go by. Children flocked to ice cream trucks as politicians, superheroes and local organizations made their way down the road.

Amy Blane and her sister, Tina Cooney, grew up along the parade route in Catonsville; Cooney says she’s only missed the festivities once in 46 years. This year, they both brought their kids to continue the tradition.

Children riding the Westchester Elementary School float jump off to greet parade attendees. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Rosemary Taylor, center, marches with the Charlestown Cheers during her fourth Catonsville 4th of July parade. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Jeff Daniels, who lives in Carroll County but used to live in Catonsville, comes back to town for the parade. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner) The Catonsville Elementary School float makes its way down the parade route. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Viewers cheer from the roof of Sunset Kitchen & Bath Inc. in Catonsville. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

This year, Baltimore will the national holiday with dual celebrations: a display of 1,000 brightly colored fireworks in the Inner Harbor, and a drone show at the annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival.

This story will be updated.