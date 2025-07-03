Annapolis celebrates July Fourth in a big way.

It’s not just America’s birthday, it’s local history for a city that was one of the birthplaces of the Revolution.

There are parades and fireworks, of course, but also cruises, heartfelt ceremonies and activities for kids — all in a city where many buildings were witness to the events being celebrated.

And while you wait for the fireworks, there are plenty of places to eat and drink downtown and across Spa Creek in Eastport.

Annapolis loves parades, and July Fourth tends to be the biggest. It will kick off at 6:30 Friday from Westgate Circle, and head down West and Main streets to City Dock.

There is a mix of homebuilt floats, music and — bet on it — politicians glad-handing. Hey, it’s America. What did you think was going to happen?

Fireworks over the Annapolis harbor take place at 9:15 p.m., with plenty of good places to watch them downtown, in Eastport, at the Naval Academy, across the river and from boats.

The city offers a guide to parking and other tips.

To start your Fourth, head to the William Paca House for a Naturalization Ceremony at 9 and at 10 a.m., catch a Historic Annapolis tour of four sites dating to the Revolution. The Hammond-Harwood House offers an ongoing craft class in flag-making starting at 3 p.m.

Outside of Annapolis, you can catch community parades in Severna Park, Cape St. Claire and Galesville.

Smaller fireworks displays can be seen Thursday night in Glen Burnie and from the Severn River off Sherwood Forest, and then Friday night in Edgewater at the American Legion.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Wednesday July 9.

Starting early

7-9 p.m. Thursday

When you get a three-day weekend, start it early.

This year, the July Fourth holiday falls on a Friday, which means many people have a long weekend. You could join the line for the Bay Bridge, or you could catch the Tides & Tunes concert series at Annapolis Maritime Museum.

ilyAIMY, an American percussive acoustic rock band, will be joined by the Ryan Kieth Band for a double bill.

Admission is $10.

More escape

3:30 p.m. Friday

Annapolis needs more escapism.

Escape Time, an escape room company with locations in Severna Park and Easton, opens in Annapolis on Friday. It’s joins Mission Escape, located on West Street.

It offers multiple daily bookings for its themed puzzle rooms across from the Annapolis Mall. Admission is $60.

More living history

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

If one day of history wasn’t enough, stop by the Hogshead Trades Museum to capture reenactors playing out the formation of the Maryland State Marines in 1775.

Admission to the Historic Annapolis event is $5.

Soul, funk, jazz

8 p.m. Sunday

Aletha Renén plays a unique mix of soul, funk and jazz on the flute.

She brings her national tour promoting the EP, “18 Karate,” to Rams Head on Stage.

Tickets are $30-$45 plus taxes and fees.

Waterfront big band

7 p.m. Sunday

Part of City Dock might be fenced off in preparation for a big flooding resilience project, but there’s still room for music.

The City Dock Concert series continues at Susan Campbell Park with Dr. Phil and his Big Band. The concert is free. Bring your own chairs.

Across the river

6 p.m. Wednesday

There are plenty of places to catch outdoor music around Annapolis. Summer is a good time to enjoy it in new places while discovering new voices.

Rhys Jones and Jay White will perform Southern Appalachian music at the Historic London Town stage overlooking the South River.

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for teenagers and free for children under 12.