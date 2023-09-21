7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

You could start with some exercise and wine on Thursday, then celebrate the African American story of Annapolis on Saturday, drink a little beer on Sunday and then get up and run for a good cause before work on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the best events through Sept. 27.

Stretch then sip

6-8:30 p.m.

Barre is a mix of yoga, ballet and pilates. Add local wine, and you have Barre Forward at Great Frogs Winery. The exercise studio and the winery are combining for a unique event, where wine and snacks will be served after the workout. $46-$52, plus fees.

Trad sessions

7-9:30 p.m. Friday

In Ireland, traditional music is celebrated in small gatherings of players before appreciative audiences. The Crabtown Ceili brings that custom to the Annapolis Friends Meeting with Catherine Marafino Brice, who will call an Irish ceili dance suitable for beginner and experienced dancers. $20 per person/$50 per family at the door.

One man’s trash ...

7 p.m. Friday

Watch a screening of “Landfill Harmonic,” a documentary following the extraordinary journey of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, followed by a live performance featuring the Paraguayan Youth Ensemble. Members play instruments crafted from discarded materials found in the landfill where their community resides. The evening is a presentation of the Faith Goldstein and Jesse Cunitz Center for Film and New Media at Maryland Hall. $20-$35.

Finding Kunta Kinte

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

The theme of the 33rd annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival might be celebrating Annapolis’ African American story, but there is no reason you can’t go just to have fun. Kinte is a central character in Alex Haley’s multigenerational novel, “Roots: The Saga of an American Story.” Haley’s telling of his family’s story links the figure to a ship that brought enslaved Africans to Annapolis in 1767. This year’s festival at City Dock includes music, dance, and fashion across three stages, plus a tent for children’s entertainment, crafts and lectures. The headline act is All Star Purple Party, a Prince tribute band featuring Junie Henderson. With the possibility of rain in the forecast, checking the weather is a good idea. Free admission.

Prost!

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

People are always surprised when they figure out that Oktoberfest starts in September, and the German tradition returns to West Annapolis with traditional food, crafts, shopping, music and, of course, beer! The two-block-long festival on Annapolis Street is sponsored by the West Annapolis Business Association. Free admission.

Classical community

7 p.m. Sunday

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, a community orchestra led by Anna Binneweg, opens its 20th season at Maryland Hall. The concert features pianist William Bloomquist performing Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” as well as works by Rossini and Berlioz. The performance is dedicated to the late Buzz Stillinger, the long-time director of marketing and orchestra member. $25 plus fees.

Running safe

6-7 a.m. Monday