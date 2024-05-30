The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Week includes Taking Back Sunday, The Revivalists and Bush at Let’s Go Music Festival plus the start of Paint Annapolis

Under the big top

Thursday-Sunday

Halloween meets the circus in the parking lot of Arundel Mills for Paranormal Cirque, a horror-themed collection of circus acts, including the Wheel of Death, magic and aerialists.

The big tent opens at the mall in Hanover at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices vary.

Three days of music

Friday-Sunday

The Revivalists, Taking Back Sunday and Bush will top each night’s lineups at this year’s Let’s Go! Music Festival, a three-day music event at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

Now in its fourth year, Let’s Go features more than two dozen bands over two stages, ranging from national acts to emerging artists to local groups. Food trucks and vendors will also be present.

Gate opening times vary. General admission tickets are $89 plus fees for a single day, with three-day passes starting at $199 plus fees. Premium tickets are also available. Parking passes are included with tickets.

Parade and festival

Saturday

L. Rodgers may have been eliminated on NBC’s “The Voice,” but she’s still got a hometown following.

The singer, a music teacher who grew up in Millersville and now lives in Baltimore, will headline the Annapolis Pride Festival following the parade.

“This entire experience has been surreal,” Rodgers said on social media after her elimination in early May. “I kept saying that in interviews and I’m sure I sounded repetitive but I had no better words. I’ve been dreaming of these moments since I was a little girl. … I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Rodgers, a teacher at the Priddy Music Academy, will perform with several other acts, including one group from her school.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano will serve as this year’s grand marshal when the parade kicks off at City Dock and then heads up Main and West streets. A number of political candidates have indicated they plan to take part in the parade, which ends at Amos Garrett Boulevard.

The festival at Maryland Hall is free. For other events during the recognition of Pride Month in Annapolis, check out the Annapolis Pride newsletter.

Season finale

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Live Arts Maryland closes its 50th season with “Glory, Praise, and Peace,” an Annapolis Chorale and Chamber Orchestra performance of audience favorites at Maryland Hall.

The performance will reunite singers who’ve been members of the Chorale over the years to help celebrate half a century of music in Annapolis. Ticket prices vary.

Quick start

9-11 a.m. Sunday

Dueling Brushes, the Maryland Federation of Arts’ quick-draw event to kick off the Paint Annapolis festival, gets going early at City Dock. Registered artists have two hours to find a spot downtown and finish an original painting from a blank canvas.

A free exhibition of finished works follows from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Susan Campbell Park.

Paint Annapolis is part of a wider celebration of the arts in June that includes more than 20 events during Annapolis Arts Week. The week starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the opening of the Arts Hub information center at the Lightbox Studio at 209 West St. and continues with the Pride parade and festival, art shows and workshops, and the First Sunday Arts Festival. Many activities will be outdoors and free, while some require tickets or reservations.

Arts events around the county continue through June 30 during Anne Arundel Arts Month.

City Dock

6:30 p.m. Sunday

Next summer, City Dock is likely to be in the midst of a massive reconstruction. So every entry in the City Dock concert series this summer is special.

The Spa Creek Swing Band will perform big band, jazz and swing for Sunday’s performance. Bring your own chairs. Free.

Class act

7:30 p.m. Monday

The Apex Commercial Band is made up of students from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools arts magnet program who perform rock, soul, pop, R&B, and ska in a series of concerts called Side Projects.

Victor Provost, a steelpan percussionist, will join the band for its Arts Week performance at Rams Head On Stage. It’s an all-ages show, with no alcohol sold. Tickets are $10, plus fees.