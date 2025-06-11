The summer solstice is just around the corner, so the delight of watching the days get longer and longer will soon end.

The solstice will occur at 10:42 p.m. on Friday, June 20, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Even though many associate summer with July and August, when school is out and families take their vacations, be sure to get out of the house and enjoy this time of year, when fall and winter seem so far away.

Here are seven things to do in Baltimore County through Wednesday, June 18.

Live music at Manor Mill

8 to 10 p.m. Friday

Enjoy the music of Anthony Frijia and Skripe at Manor Mill in Monkton. Frijia blends folk, blues and country influences in his music, which has been likened to an intimate conversation. The Annapolis-based Skripe plays what’s been described as an “eight-string guitar with a biting, blues-y rasp.” A booking costs $27.50. The venue is at 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton.

Frederick Road Fridays

6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 15 Mellor Ave., Catonsville

Grab carryout at your favorite restaurant and then join the fun with your neighbors in Catonsville for this free concert series. The Friday evening gatherings run through Aug. 29. There is parking along Mellor Avenue and Frederick Road.

Lavender Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Star Bright Farm hosts a two-day Lavender Festival that features food, live music, tractor wagon rides, face-painting, animals for petting and mowed paths to walk around. The farm will offer fresh bunches and lavender products for sale at its Barn Market. The farm is located at 2950 Garrett Road in White Hall. Early-bird tickets can be purchased online for $15; admission is $20 at the gate. Kids under 12 are free.

Wine and Food Festival

1 to 5 p.m., Saturday

The Maryland State Fair is more than two months away, but you can still have a good time at the Timonium Fairgrounds at the Baltimore Wine & Food Festival. The event will feature Maryland, national and international wines, as well as live music. Light rail will get you there. Guests must be 21 and over to sample alcohol. General admission is $49 plus fees, and VIP admission (starting at noon) is $85 plus fees.

Black Root & JPope

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Baltimore’s own Black Root and JPope bring their fusion of hip-hop, soul and jazz to the Julian S. Smith Performance Hall, 10 Stenersen Lane, Cockeysville, on Saturday evening. General admission is $25; $12.50 for Stages Academy members. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Learning about Juneteenth

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday

The Baltimore County Public Library will offer “Juneteenth, a Historical Perspective” at the Perry Hill branch. Bradley Alston will give a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event in the Perry Hall Meeting Room is free. And remember, Thursday is the federal holiday marking Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Jazz at the Armory

6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday

Seth Kibel, who plays clarinet, flute and saxophone, will perform as part of this musical series at the Pikesville Armory, 610 Reisterstown Road. The event, held on the front lawn of the armory, is free and food trucks will be on site. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there is free parking.