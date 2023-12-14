It’s the last full week of things to do before Christmas. There’s still time for Scrooge, holiday markets and Handel’s “Messiah” through Dec. 21.

Still more crafts

5-9 p.m. Thursday

Have you missed all the holiday markets so far this year? There are still a few ahead, including the West Street Artisan Market. It runs concurrently with the second night of downtown shopping, music and entertainment in the overlapping Midnight Madness, so there’s that, too. Free admission.

Youthful tradition

7 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Imagine 43 kids, ages 7 to 18, singing and dancing to celebrate the holidays. That’s what students at The Talent Machine Company have done every season for the last 35 years with its annual end-of-year production.

“A Season of Joy” features children and teens from 25 schools across Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City on the stage at Indian Creek School in Crownsville. Shows, including three 2 p.m. matinees, continue through Dec. 23. $20 admission.

More about Annapolis

5 local bars where you can soak up the history over a pint

What’s in a school name? Plenty of heroes, poets and slaveholders

The best holiday light displays in Baltimore and around Maryland

Hallelujah!

8 p.m. Friday

Four soloists, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra and the Annapolis Chorale come together in historic St. Anne’s Episcopal Church for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” Shows are also set for 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $45 plus fees, with discounts for seniors, active military and students.

The tour

3-4:45 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

You seen them walking around all year, costumed guides leading a group of curious tourists. But if you were ever going to take a walking tour of Annapolis by Watermark, this might be the one.

The Special Historic Holiday Tour through Maryland’s state capital follows a path trimmed in greenery, with explanations of Colonial mansions, Victorian homes, and quaint shops. The destination is the Hammond-Harwood House, a National Historic Landmark, where holiday decorations are provided by local garden clubs.

The tour repeats on Dec. 23. $29, $15 for children 3 to 11, plus fees.

Wet Santa

9:30 a.m. Sunday

East of Maui, the paddleboard and water sports shop, will host Paddle with Santa around City Dock and Spa Creek. Free, but donations to local charities are requested. The event is limited to 50 paddlers, so register on the Facebook page by marking “going.” PFDs and leashes are required, wetsuits or drysuits are highly recommended and holiday attire is encouraged. Each paddler is responsible for their own safety.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Watch on YouTube

One more Carol

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Colonial Players and the Classic Theatre of Maryland are still putting on their versions of “A Christmas Carol,” but there’s time for one more.

Local actors Lois Evans, Eric Lund, and Mark Hildebrand will bring Charles Dickens’ classic story to life with a dramatic reading at the Woodlawn History Center at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater. Free, but registration required.

Experience matters

7-8 p.m. Wednesday

If the Talent Machine puts young performers on stage, Encore Creativity gives older singers a chance. The Encore Rocks Winter Concert, featuring singers from Annapolis and other communities performing rock songs, makes its final performance at Maryland Hall. Free, but tickets are required.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rick Hutzell

rick.hutzell@thebaltimorebanner.com

Rick Hutzell

Rick Hutzell is the Annapolis columnist for The Baltimore Banner. He writes about what's happening today, how we got here and we're we're going next. The former editor of Capital Gazette, he led the newspaper to a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 2018 mass shooting in its newsroom. 

More from Rick Hutzell

Anne Arundel is naming a new high school. It’s harder than it seems.

Coach Tuberville can learn something from the Army-Navy game

More From The Banner

Andre Braugher could never be boxed in

An empty Camden Station.

Baltimore’s light rail is long overdue for a rehab. How did we get here?

Kevin Brown, better known as "Buster" or "the guardian angel" of Fells Point, died late last month at age 65.

Remembering Kevin ‘Buster’ Brown, the ‘guardian angel’ of Fells Point

Santa’s making a list and creeping me out