You could shop another holiday market, hear Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in a historic church, or dress up like Rudolph and paddle around the city

It’s the last full week of things to do before Christmas. There’s still time for Scrooge, holiday markets and Handel’s “Messiah” through Dec. 21.

Still more crafts

5-9 p.m. Thursday

Have you missed all the holiday markets so far this year? There are still a few ahead, including the West Street Artisan Market. It runs concurrently with the second night of downtown shopping, music and entertainment in the overlapping Midnight Madness, so there’s that, too. Free admission.

Youthful tradition

7 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Imagine 43 kids, ages 7 to 18, singing and dancing to celebrate the holidays. That’s what students at The Talent Machine Company have done every season for the last 35 years with its annual end-of-year production.

“A Season of Joy” features children and teens from 25 schools across Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City on the stage at Indian Creek School in Crownsville. Shows, including three 2 p.m. matinees, continue through Dec. 23. $20 admission.

Hallelujah!

8 p.m. Friday

Four soloists, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra and the Annapolis Chorale come together in historic St. Anne’s Episcopal Church for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” Shows are also set for 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $45 plus fees, with discounts for seniors, active military and students.

The tour

3-4:45 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

You seen them walking around all year, costumed guides leading a group of curious tourists. But if you were ever going to take a walking tour of Annapolis by Watermark, this might be the one.

The Special Historic Holiday Tour through Maryland’s state capital follows a path trimmed in greenery, with explanations of Colonial mansions, Victorian homes, and quaint shops. The destination is the Hammond-Harwood House, a National Historic Landmark, where holiday decorations are provided by local garden clubs.

The tour repeats on Dec. 23. $29, $15 for children 3 to 11, plus fees.

Wet Santa

9:30 a.m. Sunday

East of Maui, the paddleboard and water sports shop, will host Paddle with Santa around City Dock and Spa Creek. Free, but donations to local charities are requested. The event is limited to 50 paddlers, so register on the Facebook page by marking “going.” PFDs and leashes are required, wetsuits or drysuits are highly recommended and holiday attire is encouraged. Each paddler is responsible for their own safety.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

One more Carol

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Colonial Players and the Classic Theatre of Maryland are still putting on their versions of “A Christmas Carol,” but there’s time for one more.

Local actors Lois Evans, Eric Lund, and Mark Hildebrand will bring Charles Dickens’ classic story to life with a dramatic reading at the Woodlawn History Center at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater. Free, but registration required.

Experience matters

7-8 p.m. Wednesday

If the Talent Machine puts young performers on stage, Encore Creativity gives older singers a chance. The Encore Rocks Winter Concert, featuring singers from Annapolis and other communities performing rock songs, makes its final performance at Maryland Hall. Free, but tickets are required.