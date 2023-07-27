7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

Annapolis is one of those places where there is always a lot to do. Here are seven of the best through Aug. 2.
50th-anniversary tour
7:30 p.m. Thursday
Is it possible Los Lobos has been around for 50 years? The East LA band, known for a mix of musical styles, formed in the 1970s but has been a force since 1987 when their cover of “La Bamba” peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Part of the Rams Head Presents series, tickets were still available Wednesday. $65-$100.
Cabaret in concert
7:30 p.m. Friday
Classic Theatre of Maryland takes over the main stage at Maryland Hall the next night with “A Little Bit of Broadway and All That Jazz,” featuring Laura Osnes. Known for its productions of Shakespeare, the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a production that features the Unified Jazz Ensemble, artists from the company’s cast plus special guests. $75-$150.
Downward dog at the dock
9 a.m. Saturday
Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds Yoga continues its series of free yoga sessions at City Dock. Instructor Katrice Nelson will lead an easy class intended to build smiles and good vibes. Free.
Dancing the square
4-6 p.m. Saturday
Got a hankerin’ for some square dancing, pardner? Do-si-do over to the Parish Hall at St. Margaret’s church for beginner square and country line dance lessons. $10 per adult, $5 per child with a family maximum cost of $30. For tickets or information, call Jan Levitas at 443-694-7934.
Jazz sax
8 p.m. Monday
It’s back to Maryland Hall for another Rams Head Presents, this time jazz sax legend Kamasi Washington. Is it fair for Maryland Hall to get three spots on a list of seven things to do? Don’t care. $50-$95.
Drum Corps
7:15-9:30 p.m. Tuesday
Drum Corps International, a national nonprofit that supports marching bands, brings its summer tour “Drum Corps: An American Tradition” to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The event features competitive performances by five different groups. $35-$65 with group discounts.
Police in the community
6-8 p.m. Wednesday
The Busch library in Annapolis will host the Annapolis celebration of National Night Out, an annual campaign to build police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Enjoy games, giveaways and free food. Anne Arundel County Police will hold a similar event at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. Free.
