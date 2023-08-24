7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

It’s a crazy busy week in Annapolis, here are some tips on the best events through Aug. 30.

Gonna need a bigger boat

6:15 p.m. Friday

Join Chief Brody, Quint, Matt Hooper and the others in search of a deadly great white shark eating its way through a New England summer in this outdoor showing of the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws.” Hosted by the South Forest Drive merchants group, or SoFo, the film is part of a series in the parking lot of the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. The show starts at dusk, about 8:15 p.m., with live music starting two hours earlier. Free.

Reenacting 1963

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

The Caucus of African American Leaders, an Annapolis civil rights advocacy group, will host a reenactment of the March on Washington to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights rally and the Rev. Martin Luther King’s historic speech, “I Have a Dream.” The daylong event starts with a mural painting at the Banneker-Douglass Museum and a march led by the Morgan State Marching Band from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to City Dock in Annapolis. The march will be followed by speeches and a youth fair at City Dock. Commemoration activities continue at churches around the state on Sunday and a health resource fair in Glen Burnie. Free, but registration requested.

Save a turkey leg for me

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 22

Few things in Annapolis signal the waning of summer more than the opening of The Maryland Renaissance Festival, now in its 55th year of recreating a fictional day in the reign of English monarch Henry VIII. With fair food — yes, the turkey legs are ubiquitous — music, jousting and lots of other live entertainment, the event is one of Maryland’s most popular. Tickets start at $12 per child, $24 per adult, with discounts for groups, weekend passes and seniors. Children under 7 free. Prices go up Sept. 16.

Lots of hot air

5-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

If you’ve ever wanted to go up in a hot air balloon or see one glowing in the night sky, The Balloon Glow & Laser Show at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds is your chance. In addition to balloon rides, which have a limited number of spaces available and are offered if weather is permitting, there will be children’s activities, games and amusement rides, live music and food for sale. Balloons will light up in unison at 9 p.m., kicking off a music and laser light show. Bring blankets, chairs and umbrellas and set up a spot to watch. Admission starts at $8 for children, $20 for adults, plus fees. Balloon rides are $25 per person and only sold in person.

Dance the Bachata

7-8 p.m. Sunday

Before the weekend ends, spend an hour at City Dock with the Spanglish Latin American Band and Elle Jay to learn the Bachata. This is a style of social dance from the Dominican Republic that moves to a slow-tempo bolero sound mixed with many different musical styles. Free.

I’d really love to see you

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

How long can you keep going with one hit song? If you’re John Ford Coley, it’s getting close to 50 years. His 1976 duet with “England Dan” Seals, “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” continues to get play time on yacht rock stations and programs. He’ll play other songs from his time as half of the ultimate soft rock duo and as a solo act at Rams Head on Stage, but you can bet there will be lots of nostalgia from the Nashville-based musician. $35 plus taxes and fees.

Curtain call

7:30 p.m. Tuesday