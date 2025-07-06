Hear ye, hear ye!

Tickets for one of Maryland’s most popular annual events, the Renaissance Festival, go on sale Monday, July 7, at 10 a.m. Multi-day passes are the first type of access to go on sale.

The first day the festival opens its 49th season is Aug. 23. It’s held in a forested area called Revel Grove, just outside Annapolis.

Single-day tickets, which are only available online, go on sale Aug. 4. Tickets are cheaper for Aug. 23-Sept. 7, and go up in price during Sept. 13-Oct. 19.

Last year, tickets sold out in mid-September, a full month before the festival ended for the season.

Selling out “seems to be kind of our pattern,” said Jules Smith, president of the festival. So it may be prudent to buy tickets ahead of time — especially if you’re interested in October dates, when the festival tends to be most crowded.

“I think things are going to be, given decent weather, just fine,” Smith said. “This industry is having a moment.”

Smith said the festival wasn’t increasing its ticket prices this year, and was trying to do “a decent job at a decent price.”

“If it was worth it last year, it should be worth it this year,” Smith said.

The passes for sale on Monday are for 4 days, 7 days or 19 days. They’re good for any day the festival is open.

The multi-day passes are non-transferable, and customers will have to upload a photo of themselves for the pass.

What to know about Renn Fest

As ever, the Renaissance Festival held at Revel Grove has an interactive storyline, focused on the life of King Henry VIII. The storyline, performed by actors, is far from the only entertainment at the festival.

In addition to a variety of food and drink, Ren Fest promises some 140 artisans, 200 performers and 10 entertainment stages.

There are special events planned, too, including a senior’s day (Sept. 1) with free admission for those 62 or older; a celebration of Celtic music and dance (Sept. 20-21); and special, spooky season performances and decorations during October weekends.

It’s important to note that single-day tickets are non-transferable. If you purchase a ticket but are unable to make it to Revel Grove on that date, you can request a refund, but you cannot transfer your ticket to another day.

Many vendors take debit or credit card, but the festival highly suggests that visitors bring cash. Some vendors only take cash, and you can only pay for games or drinks with cash. There are ATMs on the festival grounds.

The festival is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on each day it operates this year. The 2025 dates are Aug. 23, 24, 30, 31; Sept. 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28; and, Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19.

The festival is rain or shine, so check the weather before you go.