The annual Maryland State Fair is returning in August for its 143rd year of agricultural education, competition and entertainment.

The storied fair showcases the state’s agricultural industry and roots and draws up to two million people per year.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is it?

The 2024 Maryland State Fair is scheduled for three weekends in late summer: Aug. 22-25, Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-8.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursdays at 9 a.m. every other day. Gates close at 9 p.m.

Fair warning, there’s a new policy this year that states all minors must be accompanied by adult age 21 or older after 6 p.m.

Where is it held?

The Maryland State Fairgrounds are located in Timonium at 2200 York Road. Parking at the fairgrounds is $15 per vehicle and is first come, first served. Free parking is also available at the Kaiser Permanente Parking garage on Greenspring Drive.

Visitors can skip the parking hurdles by arriving via MTA light rail or bus. More details are available on the fair website.

What does it cost?

Tickets are a little cheaper if you buy them in advance online. Adults pay $12 while seniors age 62 and over pay $10. Tickets for children between the ages of 6 and 11 cost $7.

If you wait to buy tickets at the gates, they’ll cost $15 each for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children ages 6 through 11.

Kids ages 5 and under can enter for free.

Just remember to budget for carnival rides, which are individually priced, as well as food and other souvenirs. Deal hunters can find an assortment of discounts tied to fair sponsors on the event website.

What can I expect?

The fair has a seemingly endless variety of family-friendly entertainment. Carnival rides tend to be the most eye-catching when you first walk in, but visitors can also explore the various buildings on site, where agricultural demonstrations and competitions take place.

The final weekend of the fair will include a live band experience celebrating the music of Taylor Swift on Sept. 6 followed by a performance from Big Time Rush on Sept 7. Tickets for both concerts are on sale now.