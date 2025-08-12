Get your affairs in order — the Maryland State Fair is returning to Baltimore County for its 144th season this summer.

This time around, the annual fair is boasting some new attractions. From a Highland cattle show and goat yoga to a pickle shot saloon and a catfish-eating contest, these one-day installments are worth checking out.

Also new this year are otter-themed water shows, where you can see the semi-aquatic mammals cool off in style, and the award-winning magician Kardenni will have daily performances each weekend.

But fret not — the educational 4-H livestock showcases aren’t going anywhere.

Fair organizers said they look forward to hosting thousands of performers and fairgoers this year from across “Maryland’s great cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores.”

“Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime,” Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman said in a news release.

Piglets nap during last year's Maryland State Fair. This year, attendees can still expect to see educational 4-H livestock showcases. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The jam-packed fair is scheduled for three coming weekends: Aug. 21-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 1 and Sept. 4-7. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. every other day.

Here’s what you should know about the fair before you go.

Where is it?

You can find the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium at 2200 York Road. Parking on the fairgrounds is $15. However, free parking at the Park & Ride on Deereco Road is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you don’t want to deal with a parking-induced headache, you can get to the fair via MTA light rail or bus. More transportation details are available on the fair’s website.

How much are tickets?

Tickets bought in advance are a little cheaper than day-of-admission.

For adults, tickets are $15. Seniors older than 62 pay $12. Tickets for children ages 6-11 are $10. Kids 5 and under can get in for free.

Keep in mind that some events, rides and concerts within the fair will have their own ticket prices. Not to mention the cost of food and other souvenirs. If you’re looking to save, you can find sponsored discounts and specials on the event website.

Also, anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older.

What can I expect?

Variety. There’s something for everyone at the fair.

Don’t forget to check out the schedule each day before getting to the fairgrounds, though. Different events occur on different days.

For families, the agricultural showmanship contests are a must-see and offer a chance to check out farmland creatures such as pigs, goats and ponies.

For thrill-seekers, the professional bull riding and cowgirl barrel racing competitions are set to raise heart rates. The events take place Aug. 21 and Sept. 4. in the Horse Show Arena.

Music-lovers get some love, too. The final weekend of the fair features tribute concerts for Grateful Dead and Phish — for kids. There’ll be friendship bracelet making, a foam party and a giant rock wall.