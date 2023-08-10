7 things to do in Annapolis in 7 days

Pickleball tourney

5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce and Peake Social are sponsoring the first Blue Crab Classic Pickleball Tournament at the new Ball at the Mall courts at Westfield Annapolis. Starting with a social event and celebrity exhibition match Thursday night, the tourney continues with singles and doubles matches over three days. $60 to register, plus $10 per bracket.

‘Grounded,’ a one-woman show

8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 20

“Grounded,” a one-woman show written by George Brant, follows an F-16 pilot reassigned to drone warfare after an unplanned pregnancy. With Joan Smith as the pilot, the 90-minute performance takes place at Maryland Hall’s intimate Bowen Theatre. The play, directed by Jessica West, is the first production by Smith’s new company, In Character Productions. $35, free for active duty and retired military.

Music at Quiet Waters

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday

Free outdoor summer concerts are wrapping up their calendars, but the series at Quiet Waters Park has several more weeks to go. The Moxie Blues Band takes the park stage this week. Bring chairs or blankets. Free, with food available for purchase.

Back-to-school fundraiser

9-11 a.m. Sunday

Donate school supplies to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools during the Westfield Annapolis Coffee & Cars show, featuring the Mid Atlantic Venom Outlaw Mustangs & Muscle Cars Club. The event will feature cars, motorcycles and trucks along with food and other vendors. Free admission, but a donation is requested.

Final stop

8 p.m. Tuesday

Melissa Etheridge will wrap up her Summer Tour ’23 at Maryland Hall, a Ram’s Head Presents production that was added after the tour was announced. She’s performed the show at 43 other venues along the way since it started in April, with crowd favorites from her 35-year career. Only a few tickets remain as of Wednesday. $85-$95.

Juried exhibit

Wednesday through Oct. 1.

Annapolis Arts Alliance opens its annual juried exhibit with the “Wild about Wildlife” theme. More than 40 artists have submitted 70 works in a variety of mediums for the show at the Willow Gallery at Quiet Waters Park. A reception is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the West 57 Gallery. Free with $6 park admission.

Stadium movie

7 p.m. Wednesday