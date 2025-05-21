Can you believe it’s almost Memorial Day weekend?

The federal holiday is falling a little early this year, which also pushes back the unofficial start of summer, those days of soda and pretzels and beer.

Some may be tempted to drive to the shore and dip their toes into the still-nippy waters of the Atlantic, but if you’re staying in town, there’s plenty to do in Baltimore for the week ending Wednesday May 28.

Here’s a sampling.

Electronic Music Listening Party

6-8 p.m. Thursday

Relax and enjoy the original compositions of students in the Stages Music Arts Electronic Music Production Program at the Julian S. Smith Performance Hall, 10 Stenersen Lane, in Cockeysville. The students have been working on the compositions all semester and this is a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with them. The event is free but RSVP is required.

Comedian Jonathan Kite

7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, May 22-24

Actor and comedian Jonathan Kite, known for his impressions as well as his starring role in the CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls,” will be appearing for three nights at Magoobys Joke House. The show is open to those 18 and older, with a two-item minimum per person. Tickets are $28.99 for general admission, $33.99 for VIP.

Weed Warriors

10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 24

Ever get the urge to help spruce up your local park? Cromwell Valley Park is inviting volunteers to help clean it up and rid the park of invasive species and vines. It’s a chance to get outdoors, meet your neighbors and do something that makes you feel good. The event is free, and if you miss one, other events are scheduled for June 7 and 21, July 5 and 19, and Aug. 9 and 23.

Music at the Mill

8-10 p.m., Saturday May 24

Looking for an evening of Scottish Gaelic music in an intimate setting? Stop by The Loft at Manor Mill in Monkton and enjoy the fiddling of Seán Heely. Two years ago, the Ireland Tonight Radio Music Awards honored Heely as Male Musician of the Year. The venue notes that its small size allows musicians to discuss their work in addition to performing it. The cost is $27.50 and registration may be made online. The Loft is located at 2029 Monkton Road.

Memorial Day ceremony

10 a.m., Monday, May 26

Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will hold its 58th annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning in the Circle of Immortals Section of the Field of Honor. The event honors fallen service members with ties to Maryland and pays tribute to all members of the armed forces who have died in defense of their county. The observance is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. It will also be streamed on Facebook.

Towson Chamber Networking

5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday May 27

Pull out your business cards and mix and mingle at the Towson Chamber’s Spring Mega Networking Event. The event will be held at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Center in Owings Mills. The cost is $70 for members, $85 for non-members.

Learning about Anne Frank

6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday May 27

The Baltimore County library system is hosting “Anne Frank — Her Life, Her Diary and Beyond” at the Catonsville branch. The event is for teens through older adults. The event will focus on how the Frank family lived before World War II, what happened to those in hiding after they were arrested and the influence of the publication of Frank’s diary.