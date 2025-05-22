Charles Willson Peale wasn’t just a founding father of American arts, but also an artistic dynasty that started in Annapolis and continued in Philadelphia for 125 years.

His most famous offspring, Rembrandt Peale, was one of dozens of family members who produced portraits, still lifes and other paintings.

“In the Shadows of a Legacy: The Peale Women Painters,” an exhibit at the Hammond-Harwood House, examines nine female artists of the Peale dynasty whose work is often overlooked.

Curator Lucinda Dukes Edinberg assembled 22 works from the National Historic Landmark’s collection, loans from other institutions and private collections.

The best-known are portraits by Anna Claypoole Peale and Sarah Miriam Peale, daughters of the elder Peale’s brother James. In 1824, they were the first women admitted to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and Miriam was the first American woman recognized as a professional artist.

Anna Claypoole Peale’s 1827 watercolor portrait of Joseph James Nicholson on ivory was part of the miniaturist art trend in the early 19th century. (Maryland Center for History and Culture)

Anna Claypoole Peale was a miniaturist, producing over 200 small portraits of presidents and notable Philadelphians, while her sister painted more than 100 prominent statesmen, including the Marquis de Lafayette.

The exhibit runs through Aug. 15. The historic house is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. General admission is $15.

It’s one of four new arts shows this week, just in time for the chance to enjoy more than a backyard barbecue over the long Memorial Day weekend.

AND Creative and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County present “Community25: A Showcase of Anne Arundel County Artists” at Maryland Hall, an advance exhibit of next month’s Anne Arundel Arts Month.

A reception takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Martino Gallery, and the exhibit runs through June 29. The exhibit is free.

Next door in the Earl Gallery, Artist in Residence Marion Kadi explores memory and preservation in the age of phone cameras in “Waves.” The show also opens on Thursday and shares a reception date with “Community 25.” Admission is free and the show runs through June 30.

Over at Quiet Waters Park, the Annapolis Watercolor Club has a special exhibit themed “Gold” from May 21 to July 6.

It features artists using metallic paints, metallic leaf or other forms of the color gold to mark the club’s 50th anniversary.

The opening reception and awards ceremony will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit is free, but admission to the park is $6 per vehicle.

Here are some other great things to do during the week ending May 28.

Season opener

8:30 p.m. Thursday

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre opens its three-show season with a production of “Disaster.”

The musical is a riff on 1970s disaster movies featuring pop music of the decade, including “Hooked on a Feeling,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff.”

The show runs Thursday to Sunday through June 15, with an additional performance on June 11.

Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees. The community theater group’s shows sell out fast.

Old friends

10 p.m. Friday

If it seems like The Shatners have been a feature of the Annapolis area music scene for a long time, it’s because they have.

They return to Middleton Tavern for an evening show. Free admission.

A little wine

1:30 p.m. Saturday

Great Frogs Winery offers regular music on its patio, overlooking the rows of cultivated vines.

Laura Brino will perform until 4:30 p.m., followed by Josee Molavi at 5:30 p.m.

No cover, wine and food priced individually.

Memorial Day

10 a.m. Monday

Hannah Henderson, Rachel Spittle and Mrs. J. Broad, Civil War nurses who died in months of each other in 1863, are buried at Annapolis National Cemetery. (Rick Hutzell)

Memorial Day tributes will happen across the Annapolis area.

The Memorial Day parade steps off from Amos Garrett at 10 a.m., then proceeds to City Dock, where a small ceremony takes place.

The Maryland Veterans Administration will host services at 11 a.m. at the Crownsville Veterans Ceremony and at the Maryland World War II Memorial.

At 5 p.m., the U.S. Veterans Administration will host a ceremony at the Annapolis National Cemetery.

French comedy

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Classic Theatre of Maryland is back in the Reynolds Tavern courtyard for its season of outdoor productions.

“The Imaginary Invalid,” a comedy by 18th-century French playwright Molière, runs on select Tuesdays through Aug. 26.

Tickets are $58-$85, plus taxes and fees. There is a $20 drink and food minimum.

Eat alfresco

6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Nine downtown restaurants serve from their menus at outdoor tables set up in a closed-off West Street.

Dinner Under the Stars features different entertainment every Wednesday through Sept. 24, with some Saturday performances mixed in as well. Wednesday, it’s Spice Band.

Admission is free, but restaurant meals and drinks are priced individually.