The cherry blossoms aren’t at peak bloom yet, but it’s beginning to feel like spring.

Enjoy the weather with a group bike ride up the Patuxent River Trail or any of the other fun things to do in Howard County from March 27 to April 2.

Trans Day of Visibility in Elkridge

4-7:30 p.m. Friday

The Howard County LGBTQIA+ Commission and Office of Human Rights and Equity are hosting a celebration for the trans community and allies at the Elkridge 50+ Center. Organizers say the event will include games, trivia, crafts, socializing, a reading room with books, resources for the trans community, a dance party and more. All ages are welcome, but youths under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

MACC Bash at Merriweather Post Pavilion

7:30-10 p.m. Friday

The Merriweather Arts and Culture Center is hosting its annual fundraiser to support the organization’s community and educational programming. The event will feature live music, local food, an open bar and other surprises. The sale for tickets, which are priced at $150, ends Thursday.

Celebrating Black and Indigenous composers at Hammond High

7:30-8:45 p.m. Saturday

The Movement in Music Ensemble orchestra is performing works composed by Black 18th-century composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint Georges, and contemporary Indigenous composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. Howard County’s poet laureate, Truth Thomas, will also be there. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

Christian hip-hop festival in Columbia

4-8 p.m. Saturday

He Rose Festival is entering its second year and bringing together nine Christian hip-hop artists for performances and a party. The event will include food trucks, vendors and meet-and-greets with some of the performers. Tickets start at $40.

Stand-up comedy at Black Flag Brewing

8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Laughter is often the best medicine. And Encore Comedy organizers say their lineup includes the best comedians from Maryland and all across the East Coast. Tickets are $20, which includes the cost of one beer. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Biking meetup at Historic Savage Mill

9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday

Maryland bike riders are invited to meet up at the Historic Savage Mill for a group ride up the Patuxent River Trail. Organizers have put together three options for routes that range in distance from 10 to 22 miles roundtrip. Helmets are required.

Antique bottle show at Howard County Fairgrounds

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Organizers tout this event as the largest one-day bottle show in the world, with more than 300 tables exhibiting and selling bottles, jars, pottery, advertising, jugs and other small antiques. Entry is $5 while children under 12 are free.