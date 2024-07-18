Temperatures are supposed to cool off a bit starting Thursday, hopefully making it more enjoyable to be outside. With that said, this week’s roundup of things to do features both indoor and outdoor activities all around Howard County.

You can check out ’90s rock bands at Merriweather on Friday or start shopping extremely early for holiday presidents at the Christmas in July craft market at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Here are some of the happenings for the week ending Wednesday, July 24.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Open Mic Night at Busboys and Poets

8-10 p.m. Thursday

Spend your Thursday night hearing from a diverse group of voices, from professional spoken word performers to musicians and beginner open mic performers, at Busboys and Poets in Columbia.

“Expect to be moved, expect a packed house, expect the unexpected, but above all come with an open mind and ear,” the event description says.

This week’s host is Eric “E-Baby” Smith. Smith began writing poetry over two decades ago.

Tickets are $8 at the door or online for $5 (not including taxes and fees), with a limit of four tickets per purchase.

Seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

Third Eye Blind at Merriweather

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. Friday, show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Travel back to the ‘90s rock era at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday night with performances by Third Eye Blind (formed in 1993 in San Francisco) and special guest Yellowcard (formed in 1997 in Jacksonville, Florida).

Sing “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s It Going to Be,” “Ocean Avenue” and “Only One” at the top of your lungs.

A R I Z O N A, a pop rock and electropop band from New Jersey, is the opening act.

Remaining tickets on Ticketmaster are priced between $46.55 to $147.50. Verified resale tickets are priced as high as $715.50 per ticket. Prices include fees.

An Evening with Mt. Joy at Merriweather

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, show begins at 8 p.m.

Enjoy An Evening with Mt. Joy at Merriweather Post Pavilion Saturday night.

The five-member indie rock band may be based in Los Angeles, but their roots go back to Philadelphia. Mt. Joy formed in 2016 and has since released three studio albums. The most recent album is Orange Blood, released in June 2022.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., the show begins at 8 p.m.

Remaining tickets on Ticketmaster are priced between $57.30 and $68.40. The price includes added fees but not taxes.

Christmas in July

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

It might feel like over 100 degrees outside, but that doesn’t mean the Christmas in July craft show can’t bring some wintry cheer. Christmas vendors are bringing their handcrafted decorations, gifts and more to the Howard County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Handmade items will include jewelry, printmaking, paintings, pottery, food and beverages. More than 200 vendors will be at the fairgrounds.

There’s plenty for kids to do as well, from visiting Santa Claus, enjoying animals at the petting zoo and getting their faces painted.

Admission is $5 for adults, free for kids under age 12. Parking is also free. The craft market is indoors and the air conditioning will be cranking.

Pajama Time at the Elkridge Library Branch

7 p.m. Monday

Howard County children can unwind before bedtime at the Elkridge Branch of the Howard County Library System Monday night. Wearing pajamas with their blankets and stuffed animals in tow, children, with an adult, can participate in a handful of activities.

Pajama Time activities include stories, rhymes and music. Kids can sing, read, and connect.

Tickets are required for Pajama Time and will be available at the library’s children’s desk 15 minutes before Monday’s session.

Butterfly Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday

It’s butterfly season at the Howard County Conservancy. Join guides from the Howard County Bird Club for a Tuesday morning hike, and spot as many butterflies as you can in the approximately 90-minute exploration.

The butterfly walk begins at the Conservancy’s Gudelsky Environmental Education Center.

The walk will include instruction on how to identify butterflies along Mt. Pleasant’s trails and gardens. While leashed dogs are permitted on the Mt. Pleasant grounds, dogs are not allowed on this hike.

All adults and children over 8 years old (accompanied by an adult) are welcome.

Secure a spot by registering for free ahead of time — and don’t forget a reusable water bottle.

Summer Concert: Linwood Battle Jr. Quartet

7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Enjoy a night of jazz at Howard County Recreation and Parks’ free summer concert series Wednesday night.

Linwood Battle Jr. Quartet is taking the stage at the Centennial Park amphitheater in Ellicott City on Wednesday.

Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner and enjoy the music. The Adventure Shack is also open for purchases during the concert.

The event is free for all ages.