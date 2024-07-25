As the end of summer draws closer, soak up as many Howard County activities as you can before the season comes to a close.

In the coming week, there are several chances to sit back, relax and listen to music from Lakefront Live, O.A.R. at Merriweather and the county’s Recreation and Parks summer concert series — giving you the option to start, end and spend the middle of the week going to concerts.

Lakefront Live

7 p.m. Thursday

Spend Thursday night listening to the brother-violinist duo Sons of Mystro perform reggae classics, pop songs and original musical works.

Part of Columbia Association’s Lakefront Live series, Thursday’s free concert is at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront. A drummer and DJ will join Sons of Mystro for their performance.

Enjoy food and drinks from The Collective Offshore, including sandwiches, sides and alcoholic beverages.

Concertgoers may bring school supplies to donate to Prepare for Success, a volunteer organization that provides school supplies to local students.

Fairy house building

9 a.m.. Saturday

Have you heard about the fairies at the Howard County Conservancy? Not only could you maybe see one, but you can build a fairy a home. On Saturday morning, bring natural building supplies like flowers and pebbles to create a new fairy structure. The conservancy will provide bark, twigs, pine cones and nuts for the homes.

Families will build the fairy dwellings along the conservancy’s pine tree-lined meadow.

Saturday’s event is free and recommended for children age 10 and younger. The fairy houses are located at the conservancy’s Belmont location in Elkridge. Register for free here.

O.A.R. Summer Tour 24 at Merriweather

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, show begins at 6:55 p.m.

Merriweather Post Pavilion is continuing its summer concerts rooted in the ‘90s with a performance by O.A.R. Concertgoers can probably look forward to singing along to O.A.R.’s arguably most popular hit, “Shattered (Turn the Car Around).”

O.A.R.’s Saturday show is a sort of a homecoming. First, most of the bandmates are from nearby Rockville and they’ve performed at Merriweather before. In fact, O.A.R. released an album, “Live from Merriweather,” back in 2019.

Special guests Fitz and the Tantrums are joining O.A.R. on this tour. DJ Logic is the opening act.

Remaining tickets on Ticketmaster are priced between $58.35 and $91.45. The price includes added fees but not taxes.

‘Finding Nemo’ showing at The Wine Bin

Starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Who is Dory, a blue tang fish, talking about when she says, “OK. I’m thinking of something orange, and it’s small…” in the 2003 Pixar blockbuster hit?

Well, Nemo of course! Relive the epic journey of Nemo, his dad Marlin, and his friends in “Finding Nemo” at The Wine Bin Saturday night.

Almost every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 5, the Bin is hosting free movie nights. Moviegoers can purchase snacks and libations from the Bin, or folks can bring takeout from a local restaurant on Main Street in Ellicott City.

While the movie starts at 8:30 p.m., arrive early for wine tastings and live music. One planning note, the Bin’s parking lot closes 90 minutes before the flick begins.

Sunday Farmers Market in Columbia

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Looking for fresh flowers to start off your week? Or freshly baked local bread? Perhaps fresh strawberries, peaches or tomatoes and cucumbers? You can find all this and more at the Sunday Farmers Market in Columbia.

Many stalls are local from Ellicott City, Glenelg, Clarksville and Columbia.

This Columbia market runs every Sunday through Nov. 3. It’s located at 5851 Robert Oliver Place in Columbia.

Book club at the Ellicott City 50+ Center

1 p.m. Monday

The July pick for the Ellicott City 50+ Center’s monthly book is “Beyond That, the Sea” by Laura Spence-Ash.

“Beyond That, the Sea” is set in World War II. As London is bombed, the Thompson family decides to send their daughter Beatrix, 11, to America for safety. The book follows Beatrix in her two worlds: London and Boston.

The book club meets the fourth Monday of each month in the center’s Great Room.

Summer concert: Bond and Bentley

7 p.m. Wednesday

Enjoy music at Howard County’s Recreation and Parks free summer concert series Wednesday night. Programming note, Wednesday’s concert is taking place at Rockburn Branch Park West, not its usual Centennial Park location.

Bond and Bentley is a blues, funk and soul band hailing from Baltimore.

Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner and enjoy the music.

The event is free for all ages.