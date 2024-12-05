Midnight Madness was created in the 1970s, a promotion for Main Street retailers struggling with competition from shopping centers and a new mall at the edge of Annapolis.

The idea was simple. Stay open past normal closing hours, put out some cookies and punch and hope for the best.

There were a few false starts, but the idea caught on. Live entertainment was added, and the participating stores expanded to include Maryland Avenue, State Circle and West Street.

For a lot of area residents who don’t go shopping downtown — or who have shifted to all-online shopping for the rest of the year — Midnight Madness has become a chance to enjoy the city decorated for the holidays.

Now, it is so popular that the first day — 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday — marks the first of three evenings. Entertainment includes choirs and carolers, street corner bands, alpacas and Snowflake Alley — the narrow connector between Main Street and State Circle, normally known as Cabbage Alley — but transformed for the event with lighted snowflakes.

This year’s first evening includes a City Hall open house with Mayor Gavin Buckley, and the opening of a new West Street art gallery, The Pearl.

Midnight Madness repeats on Dec. 12 and then makes a final return for the season on Dec. 19.

Here’s a list of other things going on for the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 11:

Nutty holiday

11 a.m. Saturday

SQRRLl is a kids’ band that’s kinda nuts. Singing, dancing and a visit from Santa feature in this all-ages holiday show matinee at Rams Head on Stage. Tickets are $16.50 plus taxes and fees.

The really big sing

7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

The Naval Academy Glee Club, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and soloists from the Metropolitan Opera Company combine one weekend a year to present selections from Handel’s “Messiah” in the highly decorated Main Chapel.

The 77th annual concert is frequently featured on public television stations nationwide, but the experience of seeing it live is special. Driving onto the academy requires a Department of Defense ID. The Main Chapel is a 10-minute walk from the Barry Gate off City Dock.

Tickets are $25-$50, plus taxes and fees.

The big sing

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Celebration of Christmas, a show that Live Arts Maryland works toward all year, is sold out.

But you can catch vocalist Derrick Davis and pianist Mark Berman perform a second night with bassist Dave Richards and drummer Robert Jenkins at Live Arts Maryland’s studio in the Annapolis Mall.

General admission is $30 plus taxes and fees. Discounts are available for seniors, students and active military.

Anniversary 15K

10 a.m. Sunday

The Annapolis Striders running club will wrap up its year of anniversary events with the annual 15K run.

Originally held at the Naval Academy, the run now is held on the trails at Quiet Waters Park. Admission is free for members registered before Friday. Admission is $15 plus taxes and fees.

Buon Natale

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

The Annapolis Sons and Daughters of Italy will set up their annual Italian Christmas Market at the lodge, replicating a bazaar in an Italian piazza. Vendors, specialty Italian foods and beverages will be for sale outside, while the lodge interior will be transformed into an Italian café.

The Italian Santa, Babbo Natale, will be there for photos. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Research, the American Lung Association, scholarships and local charities. Free admission.

Back to the academy

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday

There’s always room for one more holiday market. This time, it’s at the Naval Academy. Funds raised by the 70 vendors set up in Dahlgren Hall benefit the Midshipman’s Fund. Free admission.