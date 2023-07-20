Moon Dance
7-9 p.m. Thursday
Annapolis Jazz & Roots will celebrate the 66th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission with a concert at the Eastport United Methodist Church. Theresa Sise & Sweet Tea will perform pop, rock and jazz songs tied to the first moonwalk, including Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and Van Morrison’s “Moondance.” Proceeds will support the second annual Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival in November. $25 in advance, $35 at the door.
Renowned Mexican art
4 p.m. Friday
The Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College is celebrating the opening of “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico” an exhibition of works by one of Mexico’s greatest artists. Posada was a late 19th- and early 20th-century printmaker and tabloid illustrator who created as many as 20,000 satirical images. New York-based artist Pablo Helguera will talk about Posada’s legacy at 4 p.m., followed by a light picnic at 5 p.m. Helguera will sing corridos, or Mexican ballads, starting at 6 p.m. The exhibit opens for a first look after the picnic and runs through Oct. 1. Free, but an RSVP is encouraged by emailing mitchellartmuseum@sjc.edu
Living history on Pinkney Street
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
The First Maryland Regiment has been reenacting the experience of Maryland’s Colonial troops since the 1970s, and now has more than 30 members, including women and children. They’ll set up camp at Hogshead on Pinkney Street, an 18th-century building that historians believe was a Revolutionary War barracks, to show what life was like in Annapolis 246 years ago. Free, although a donation to Historic Annapolis is suggested.
Concert in the park
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Outdoor summer concerts are a tradition, but summer is slipping by fast. This weekend, catch Naval Academy Blues & Gold at the concert pavilion at Quiet Waters Park. It’s the first performance of this year in an annual series that continues through Labor Day. Free.
Nashville sound
6-8 p.m. Sunday
Nashville recording artist Jill Fulton and her band will bring some powerhouse country, blues and classic rock to City Dock in an Art in Public Places Commission concert. Bring a folding chair and/or blanket. Free.
Talking about torture
5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday
Larissa “Kat” Tracy, a professor of medieval literature at Longwood University in Virginia, will challenge commonly held ideas about torture and judicial brutality in medieval society. “Torture in the Middle Ages” takes place at the Annapolis Graduate Hotel as part of the Profs and Pints series. $13.50 in advance, plus fees ($17), or $15 with a student ID.
Is it peak produce yet?
4-7 p.m. Wednesday
The tomatoes are in, the perfume of cantaloupe is in the breeze and local corn is looking fine. Farmers markets are in full swing as we enter peak harvest time for summer fruits and vegetables. But Saturdays and Sundays can be crowded. Here’s a pro tip: Try the midweek Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market on Riva Road. There’s even a fresh crab and seafood vendor. Free admission.
