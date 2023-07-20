Moon Dance

Annapolis Jazz & Roots will celebrate the 66th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission with a concert at the Eastport United Methodist Church. Theresa Sise & Sweet Tea will perform pop, rock and jazz songs tied to the first moonwalk, including Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and Van Morrison’s “Moondance.” Proceeds will support the second annual Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival in November. $25 in advance, $35 at the door.

Renowned Mexican art

The Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College is celebrating the opening of “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico” an exhibition of works by one of Mexico’s greatest artists. Posada was a late 19th- and early 20th-century printmaker and tabloid illustrator who created as many as 20,000 satirical images. New York-based artist Pablo Helguera will talk about Posada’s legacy at 4 p.m., followed by a light picnic at 5 p.m. Helguera will sing corridos, or Mexican ballads, starting at 6 p.m. The exhibit opens for a first look after the picnic and runs through Oct. 1. Free, but an RSVP is encouraged by emailing mitchellartmuseum@sjc.edu