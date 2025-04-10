Annapolis could celebrate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King like the rest of the nation. But it’s cold and wet in January, when a federal holiday marks his birthday, and Annapolis loves a parade.

Marching units, dance troupes and others will kick off at noon Saturday from Amos Garrett Boulevard and follow a unique parade route.

The city and the Annapolis Drum & Bugle Corps launched the parade years ago to celebrate King’s legacy and the community.

The corps is a musical and marching group that provides activities for children living in subsidized housing around the city. Created in 1987 by the Annapolis housing authority, it is supported today by various civic groups.

The annual parade date moved over time to warmer spots on the calendar, and soon a festival was added.

The festival has changed shape, too. This year, it will be held at People’s Park at Calvert and Clay streets from 1 to 4 p.m. The parade will head down West Street toward Church Circle, loop around onto Northwest Street, and end at Calvert Street, where the festival will be held.

A different march

7:30 p.m. Friday

Annapolis might be used to hearing the Naval Academy Band perform, but now it gets to hear the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own" in concert at Maryland Hall.

The performance will feature the National Anthem, the Armed Forces Salute and several other military band standards and marches. It will conclude with “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” a march by John Philip Sousa.

The concert is free, but tickets are required.

Wine and bass

7:30 p.m. Friday

If brass is not your thing, try bass.

Paul Cullen played bass on tour with the 1970s British supergroup Bad Company during the early 1990s.

When that was over, he pursued a second career as a chef and wine expert from his new home in Lewes, Delaware. After leading food and wine tours to Italy, Cullen started importing Italian wine for his private label.

He’ll talk about all this, play a little music and drink a little wine in “Unplugged and Uncorked” at the Live Arts Maryland studio in the Annapolis Mall. General admission is $30 plus taxes and fees, with discounts for students, seniors and military.

Good dog day

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Support the Senior Dog Shelter of Maryland by taking the morning to walk your dog with others.

The Mutt March at Camp Letts in Edgewater hopes to raise $20,000 for the shelter in Severn. The event includes a fun walk, music, shopping for pet accessories, and food.

Admission is $20.

Catch a trio

9:45 p.m. Saturday

Mixed Business is a trio working the regional bar circuit. You can catch them at Stan Joe’s Saloon.

The band includes Brian Forte on vocals and guitar, Joey Mitchell on upright bass and Dominic Fragman on drums. Free.

Sing out

3-6 p.m. Sunday

Six singers will compete for $24,000 in prizes at the 37th Annapolis Opera Vocal Competition.

More than 300 singers applied for the event, drawing applications nationwide. Last year, mezzo-soprano Ruby Dibble won.

This year’s finalists are mezzo-soprano Lucy Baker of North Carolina, soprano Lynnesha Crump of New York, soprano Lauryn Davis of Pittsburgh, soprano Kyungeun Katy Lee of Toronto, soprano Julianna Smith of Towson and mezzo-soprano Tiffany Townsend of Mississippi.

Admission is free.

Burt and Todd

8 p.m. Wednesday

Didn’t see this one coming.

Todd Rundgren, whose 1983 single “Bang the Drum All Day” is a favorite of sports stadiums everywhere, is touring the country with a Burt Bacharach tribute.

“What The World Needs Now: The Bacharach Songbook Live” is a Rams Head Presents show at Maryland Hall. It features Rundgren, also known for classic rock standards “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light,” and Rob Shirakbar.

Shirakbar was the music director for Bacharach, who composed hundreds of lush melodies starting in the 1950s, and his most frequent collaborator, Dionne Warwick. Bacharach died in 2023 at age 94.

Admission starts at $75 plus taxes and fees.