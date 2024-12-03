The 53rd annual monument lighting ceremony is Thursday evening, marking the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Charm City.

The free event will include live performances from local groups, food and warm drinks from local vendors and a dazzling display of lights starting at the base and extending to the top of the 178-foot-tall landmark, which can be seen off I-83 and around Mount Vernon.

Here’s what you need to know about the event:

When and where is it?

Programming for the monument lighting will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at 699 N. Charles St.

The stage will be set up on the west side of the monument, with food vendors and bars set up along the parks north and south of the monument.

What events are planned this year?

Fireworks, like these from 2023, cap off the monument lighting celebration. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Food and drinks, caroling, good cheer and fireworks characterize the annual monument lighting. Bars and food vendors will be available as early as 5 p.m., with last call at 8:15 p.m.

Attendees can expect performances from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Orchkids Brass Band, the Peabody Brass Ensemble, the Morgan State University Choir and more.

Morgan’s choir is typically the last act before the fireworks begin. The fireworks, scheduled for 8 p.m., cap the event. The monument stays lit until about the second week of January, the executive director of Mount Vernon Place Conservancy, which organizes the event, told Technical.ly Baltimore last year.

What streets will be closed?

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation said the west side of North Charles Street from East Centre to East Madison streets and both sides of West Mount Vernon Place from North Charles to Cathedral streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

On the event day, the department said the east side of North Charles Street from East Centre to Read streets, Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral streets and both sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to North Charles streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Additionally, the Purple Route of the Charm City Circulator, which includes a stop at the monument, will be modified on Thursday.

Nearby happy hours

If you’re looking to celebrate the monument lighting in style or grab a cocktail afterward, look no further.

From 8-11 p.m., Gravity Bar on North Charles Street is hosting an after-party with games, music and dinner and drink specials following the lighting.

Poets Modern Cocktails and Eats at Hotel Indigo downtown is hosting saxophonist John Thomas during the monument lighting.

Wine shop Spirits of Mt. Vernon is having a raffle, serving light snacks and toasting to the fireworks on Thursday with 10% of ticket sales (priced at $28.52, including fees) going to the conservancy.

Hotel Revival on West Monument and Cathedral streets is hosting a monument lighting watch party in their top-floor bar from 6-10 p.m. with live jazz, an open bar, hor d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails for $129 per ticket.