7 things to do in the next 7 days

September just might be peak fun for Annapolis, with concerts, fairs and festivals aplenty. Here are seven of the best things to do through Sept. 13.

Fall concerts

6-8 p.m. Thursday

Summer concerts may be over for the year, but outdoor music isn’t. Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park kicks off its September Sunsets series at the pavilion across Back Creek from the museum. The four-week season begins with Rickshaw Lizard, an Annapolis band that describes its sound as sax-driven, funk-infused rock. Free, but donations are suggested.

American Songbook

7 p.m. Thursday

The late composer Marvin Hamlisch wrote his way into the Great American Songbook starting in the 1960s, working in stage, film, TV and audio recordings. And nearly 50 years ago, he took home three Academy Awards for his work on 1973′s “The Sting” and “The Way We Were.” Live Arts Maryland presents six artists who know his work well in “The Man and His Music: A Glimpse Into the Music of Marvin Hamlisch” at Live Arts Maryland studio in Westfield Annapolis mall. $25.

The imposter

8 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30

French playwright Molière premiered “Tartuffe,” his play about a hypocrite, in 1664. That was three decades before Annapolis became the capital of Maryland. Why the history lesson? Well, the French classic kicks off the Colonial Players’ 75th season and that seems historic, too. The amateur theater company’s premiere at its East Street home is followed by shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as well as 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. $26 plus service fees.

Teen fest

7-11 p.m. Friday

Teenagers ages 13-18 will take over parts of the Pip Moyer Recreation Center for a night of games, contests, food and dancing put on by Annapolis Recreation and Parks. Free, with transportation provided from select pick-up spots.

Remembering Wendi

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Wendi Winters was a prolific volunteer, and the American Red Cross was particularly important to her. So after she and four others were killed in the 2018 attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom, friends and family created the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive in her memory.

Volunteers can donate blood in her memory at the Crowne Plaza hotel. Eligible donors should schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org. Enter the code ForWendi. Free donor card or ID required. Age and weight restrictions apply.

Breaking a streak

3:30 p.m. Saturday

The Midshipmen hope to be on the other side of a beatdown in Navy’s home opener after dropping this season’s first game to Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, 42-3. They’re also aiming to break a first-home-game losing streak that stretches back to 2019.

The Wagner College Seahawks come to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ranked eighth out of nine in the Football Championship Subdivision after falling 46-16 to Fordham University in their first game of the season. It will be the first home game for the Midshipmen with Brian Newberry as head coach. Newberry was promoted from defensive coordinator after the firing of Ken Niumatalolo in December.

The Brigade of Midshipmen is expected to march onto the stadium field at 3:12 p.m. after crossing Annapolis from the Yard. Two F/A-18C Hornets are scheduled to fly over at 3:22 p.m.The game will be carried on CBS affiliates and on the Navy Football Radio Network. $25-$50 plus fees.

Before you get all excited about a sure win, a word of warning. Navy lost to the supposedly easy-to-beat University of Delaware Blue Hens at last year’s opener, 14-7.

Farewell Tour

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Clannad, an Irish band blending Celtic, rock and folk traditions, brings its farewell tour to Maryland Hall in a Rams Head Presents show. The group has sold 15 million records over its decades, and top songs include “I Will Find You” from the 1992 movie, “The Last of the Mohicans.”