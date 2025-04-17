Cannabis dispensaries roll out 420 sales and promotions like so many Zig-Zag papers. It’s the weed equivalent of Black Friday.

If you shop on Sunday, looking to buy something you enjoy at a discount, don’t forget you’re still spending money. A discounted purchase registers as a negative in your bank account — no matter the details of the deal.

Cannabis retailers know you’re attracted by this unofficial holiday, known as 420. Its origins are cloudy, but it’s widely traced back to a bunch of 1970s California high school kids who got high after school every day at, yeah, 4:20 p.m.

Dispensary owners have stocked up on strains and paraphernalia they hope will set them apart in a crowded market. They’ll try to make them sound irresistible.

Prerolls $7, marked down from $12! BOGO (Buy one, get one free)! 30% off!

The goal is to convert you from a maybe to a sale and from an impulse buyer to a regular customer. If it sounds like they’re selling drugs, it’s because they are, but it’s the same sales logic behind every product.

Lines form at Gold Leaf dispensary in Annapolis on the opening day of recreational cannabis in 2023. (Brenda Wintrode/The Baltimore Banner)

Fun is part of the pitch.

Goldleaf, the gilded dispensary just outside the Annapolis city limits, is hosting a 420 Festival — a day of music, food, games and discounts. A short drive away, Thrive, which is tucked in the woods behind a bowling alley, is hosting 4/20 Local Market.

Green Point Dispensary, with shops in Laurel, Millersville and Linthicum, is giving away a Toyota Corolla (don’t drive high) plus free hamburgers, hot dogs and a stash bag. Mana in Edgewater is hosting a “420 Bunny Market” on Easter Sunday.

Reliable consumer advice works well on 420. So, here are a few tips.

If you buy weed regularly, pick a dispensary you trust. Subscribe to its loyalty programs and newsletters.

Use that intel to write a shopping list for 420 sales. Is that vape or pipe you buy regularly on discount? That’s a sweet spot.

It bears repeating. Savings on sales is money spent, not earned. Set a budget.

Cannabis products lose potency over time, so don’t stock up for the year. You will be very disappointed or very stoned and, well, much the poorer for it. Think.

Sales are a chance to try something new. If the price — not the discount percentage — is within your splurge comfort zone on that Whoopie Pie or a Lilac Diesel preroll, go for it.

Same goes for shops. There are lots of dispensaries spread around Maryland. Do a little research if you want to take a 420 road trip. Do not drive high.

Most 420 sales expand beyond one day. Some shops offer discounts on Saturday (but 419 sounds like an area code) or longer. You’ll miss the hoopla but also the crowds.

Finally, about the whole Easter-420 collision this year. Undoubtedly, some of you will celebrate both on Sunday.

Don’t drive high to church.

St. John’s art

5-6:30 p.m. Friday

St. John’s College will launch its community art show with a reception at Mellon Hall.

The exhibition, which includes works by students, staff, faculty and alumni in the Annapolis area, runs at the Greenfield Library through May 3. Admission is free.

Herb Bunny

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Sunday is Easter. Saturday is a good day for an egg hunt. (Melanie Lieseberg/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Lots of churches hold Easter egg hunts before the holiday, and you can always visit the mall Easter Bunny.

Willow Oak Flower and Herb Farm in Severn holds an annual egg hunt through its gardens and trails, with kids searching for eggs filled with candy and prizes.

It’s a bring-your-own-basket event. Tickets are $15 per child, with food trucks and other vendors on site.

Argh, matey

10 a.m. Saturday

Talk Like a Pirate Day is five months away. If you can’t wait, Pirate Adventures on the Chesapeake opens for the season.

This is the 23rd season that the Sea Gypsy has sailed out of Annapolis harbor for treasure-hunting fun. This weekend’s cruises are open for Maryland schools’ spring break, with the full season set for May.

Tickets start at $24 plus taxes and fees.

Aviator talk

5-7 p.m. Tuesday

Retired Navy Capt. Barbara Bell graduated from the Naval Academy in 1983, and became one of the first female graduates to enter Naval aviation. She served as a test pilot and program coordinator before helping convince Congress to lift the ban on women in combat roles.

In a timely speech given events in Washington, she’ll talk about breaking barriers in the military during a talk at the Fleugal Alumni Center.

General admission to the Leadership Anne Arundel lecture is $45. Advance registration is requested.

Wednesday races

6:40 p.m. Wednesday

Every spring, the Annapolis Yacht Club resumes one of its most popular events, the Wednesday Race Nights.

You can watch as the boats line up from the AYC start line, sail out the Severn River on a preset race course, and then return for a finish back in the Annapolis Harbor.The real sights are the spinnakers and other big sails pulled out in light winds.

You can catch the series from several charter boats. The Woodwind and Woodwind II, matched schooners, cruise out for each race. General admission is $62 plus taxes and fees.

Bluesman cometh

8 p.m. Tuesday

Eric Bibb, a three-time Grammy nominee whose career spans 50 years, performs songs from his 40-plus catalog of albums, including his 2023 Grammy-nominated song “Ridin’.”

It’s an all-ages show. Tickets are $35-45 plus taxes and fees.