7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

You can watch Navy take on Air Force on Saturday in the first game of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series, but only on TV or online. There’s also some new theater, Paul Reiser’s stand-up tour, big pumpkins and more through Oct. 25.

Colonial Players

8 p.m. Friday

Colonial Players, the amateur theater group, debuts the second performance of its season with “Wit.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Margaret Edson follows an academic whose probing techniques turn from poetry to cancer as she becomes ill. Performances continue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, with Sunday matinees through Nov. 11. $26 plus fees.

Yeah, but is he still funny?

6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday

Paul Reiser has had an interesting career. From memorable turns in Barry Levinson’s Baltimore-centric “Diner” (”You gonna finish that?”), “Beverly Hills Cop” and the space monster sequel “Aliens,” to respectable life in sitcoms like “Mad About You” and “Reboot,” a few well-received books, and a role as Dr. Owens in ”Stranger Things,” he’s been reliably entertaining. But once upon a time in the 1980s, he was an in-demand stand-up comedian. His return to the microphone tour “The Big Font” continues at Rams Head On Stage with two shows. $45 plus taxes and fees.

All fall sports

8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday

If you’ve got a hankering for high school sports, check out the daylong Anne Arundel County Public Schools Championship Showcase at Annapolis High School. Twelve events for varsity and junior varsity cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, boys and girls soccer, unified tennis and volleyball squads will start with cross country and end with varsity women’s soccer. Food and information booths will be set up for the event. $8 plus a separate fee for volleyball.

Poster release

10 a.m. Saturday

Artist Nancy Hammond is popular for her brightly colored paintings and prints, many of them focused on the Chesapeake Bay. But she discovered marketing gold when she launched her series of limited-release bay posters in 1997 tied to an in-person price. The poster is sold for $75 in person or online during a single-day event and then rises to $150 on Monday. This year’s limited-release poster is titled “Livin’ the Life!” It’s an 18- by 24-inch open edition lithograph. The party coincides with a move to a new studio in Eastport.

Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

Noon Saturday

One of the most storied rivalries in college football is Army-Navy, which takes place next month. It’s the one game Naval Academy football fans really, really want to win. Second in importance, though, is Air Force. A win against the Falcons would give Navy a shot at the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes to the winner of the series among the three major service academies.

It might be a tall order this year. Going into the game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Air Force (6-0) is ranked 22nd nationally. Navy (3-3) is an 11-point underdog on several sports betting sites. Navy is 1-5 in this series over the past six years.

This year’s game includes a ceremony placing the college number of Roger Staubach — a former Navy quarterback who went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys — on the field during his 60th class reunion. The game is sold out, but CBS Sports will carry the entire trophy series, including Army-Navy.

Fall festivals continue

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

We are deep in the fall festival season, and the Maryland Avenue Fall Festival has been going since the 1970s. It takes place on two blocks within sight of the Maryland State House Dome and includes live music, performances, Halloween-themed activities, food and a beer garden. The highlight of the day may be the Halloween Pup Parade at 2 p.m. from the Old Fox Book Store. Free, but RSVP for the parade is requested. Email oldfoxbooks@gmail.com.

Big gourds

Tuesday-Halloween