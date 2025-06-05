Slap on some sunscreen and get outside this weekend. There are plenty of offerings around Howard County that guarantee you a dose of vitamin D.

From a half-marathon raising money for cancer to the fifth annual Pride celebration in Old Ellicott City, here are seven things to do in the coming week.

Laurel history lecture in Ellicott City

12-1 p.m. Friday

Ann Bennett, executive director for the Howard County Historical Society, is giving a lunch-hour lecture on Laurel. The event, held at the Museum of Howard County History, will explore the “historical, cultural, and geographical diversity of the area and all of the places where Laurel is home.”

Half-marathon in Maple Lawn

8 a.m. Saturday

Whether you’re running or cheering at the Maryland Half Marathon & 5K, this event is all about a good cause. The annual race has raised more than $6 million to date for cancer research and patient care at the University of Maryland Marlene & Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Family Fun Mornings in Columbia

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

Once a month in summer, the Columbia Association holds free kids activities at the Lakefront. Delights this weekend include balloon artists, the “Bubble Queen,” face painting, magicians and games.

Savage Fest in Savage

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

This annual celebration at Baldwin Common and Carroll Baldwin Hall originated from Savage Days festivities in the 1920s. These days the event features live music, dance performances, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, crafts and vendors.

Pollinator Fest at Howard County Conservancy

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

This annual celebration of bees, butterflies, birds, moths and bats is back again. Organizers promise live insect encounters and opportunities to meet local environmental groups. For kids, there will be hands-on, pollinator-themed crafts and games and seed giveaways. The event is free.

Flea Market in River Hill

10 a.m. Sunday

Bargain hunters come together this weekend at Claret Hall in Columbia’s village of River Hill, where more than 50 vendors will showcase a wide range of merchandise. The fun is in the hunt!

Pride in Old Ellicott City

12-6 p.m. Sunday

OEC Pride at the Howard County Circuit Courthouse parking lot and the Inn at Mt. Ida promises to offer a colorful array of drag, music, food, vendors, exhibitors, games and more. Come for the party, stay for the community.