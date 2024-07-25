So, you’ve waited patiently, you got your star-spangled outfit and now you’re ready to watch this year’s summer Olympics, right?

Wrong — you’ve got it all, except a drink, a huge TV and a room of like-minded Americans.

From bookstores to the tap-houses with big TVs, for the summer Olympics we’ve put together a few places in Baltimore where you’ll be ready to root for team USA.

Set to fall during their Friday happy hour, Guilford Hall Brewery is helping you cheer on your favorite Olympians with a watch party in their Crown Hall. The brewery will feature a selection of Eurocentric food, drinks and Olympic-themed activities. The event will take place while the opening ceremonies are broadcast on large screen TVs throughout.

Time: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 1611 Guilford Ave.

If you’re looking for an Olympics experience more on the chill side, Bird in Hand has you covered. On Friday, the bookstore will be streaming the 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony for their watch party. With their coffee, food and a 25% off deal on Old Oriole Park beers, this could be your calm spot to enjoy the festivities.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: 11 E. 33rd St.

Whether you’re there for team Australia or USA, this taproom serving Aussie-style beers doesn’t discriminate and they’re taking this year’s games seriously.

M8 Beer is showing the 2024 opening ceremony on all their TVs with special $5 draft beers that start when Australia enters the nations parade and end with the U.S. walking. They’ll also have specials on food with $8 Aussie sausage rolls and $10 hand pies.

Time: 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Location: 1399 S. Sharp St.

This brewery is getting folks in early for the opening ceremony. Peabody Heights Brewery will be running drink specials in The Dugout Arcade. If you purchase a beer, your next Old Oriole Park is $1 along with $5 H8erade and Astrodon pints!

Time: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 401 E. 30th St.

This neighborhood group is organizing a gathering in Brewers Hill to watch the opening ceremony. The neighborhood association and Brewers Hill Neighbors are encouraging folks to bring their own snacks, drinks and chairs to come out and enjoy the community’s company.

Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 3900 Dillon St.

With quite a few Marylanders participating in the Olympics this year, Smoke at The Point is bringing the community together in support.

Their watch party will feature a few themed drinks, like their Olympic torch cocktail — yes, it’s on fire. There will also be specials on drinks and food like $5 Maryland draft beers, $15 Coors Light or Miller Light buckets, $15 Not a Smashed Burger and their $13 PIG Vicious sandwich.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 523 York Road