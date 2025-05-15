Ah, Preakness weekend, a (soon-to-be-changing) Baltimore tradition unlike any other. If you’re skipping the track, there are still plenty of weekend options, from art and cultural festivals to a breakfast rave. Yes, that’s a thing.

Thursday, May 15

Bromo Art Walk

Immerse yourself in the best art the Bromo Arts District has to offer, including open galleries, live performances and more from 20-plus creative groups. Local shops and eateries will offer discounts and specials, while Current Space’s Garden Bar (421 N. Howard St.) will host an after party from 9-11 p.m.

Time: 5-11 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Various locations; start at Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only’

Here’s a creative duo to entrust with telling a historic tale: “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner, in his debut as a playwright, teams up with Baltimore Center Stage artistic director Stevie Walker-Webb to shed a light on Maryland native John Wilkes Booth that is both darkly funny and historically illuminating.

The show, which stars Ben Ahlers (HBO’s “The Gilded Age”) in the title role, begins Thursday, but don’t let the name fool you: It runs through June 15.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday; 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10 (kids); $54 (general admission)

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 13+

‘Mary Stuart’

It’s the last weekend to see Peter Oswald’s adaptation of the 1800 play, which focuses on the rivalry between Mary, Queen of Scots, and Elizabeth I.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $31–$69 (plus fees)

Location: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (7 S. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? The show has depictions of forced intimacy and suicide.

Third Thursdays

Judy’s Island Grill, the Jamaican restaurant and bar in Canton, hosts a fundraiser for Beats Not Bullets, which teaches Baltimore youth aspects of the music industry, from instruments to computer software. Hosted by Eze Jackson, the night includes performances by DJs Quicksilva of 92Q, Baltimore club veteran Mighty Mark, Mullyman (“I Go Harder”) and more.

Time: 7–10 p.m.

Price: $28.52 online; $30 at the door

Location: Judy’s Island Grill (2300 Boston St.)

Family friendly? The event raises money for kids but it’s a school night so that’s a parent’s call.

Friday, May 16

Hot Bits Film Festival

This two-day, queer erotic film festival celebrates the pursuit of joy and pleasure by marginalized communities. An addition to numerous short films, the event includes a sex-positive vendor fair, happy hours, after-parties and more.

Time: 5 p.m. Friday; 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Price: $40–$60 (depending on when you buy tickets)

Location: SNF Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? 18+

Nightscape Festival

Station North’s Night Owl Gallery presents two days filled with new works by local artists, vendors, music performances (including the Baltimore jazz-funk quartet the Shrapnels) and more.

Time: 7 p.m. Friday; noon Saturday

Price: $23.18 for Friday; $39.19 for both days; pay what you can donate

Location: Various locations, including Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave.)

Family friendly? Sure

Saturday, May 17

Baltimore Museum of Industry’s Farmers Market

The new season of the BMI’s Farmers Market kicks off Saturday under the museum’s outdoor pavilion with a new look, thanks to a partnership with the Maryland Institute College of Art. Senior illustration students created community-oriented artwork for the space. The market takes place each Saturday through Nov. 22.

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

The Walters’ ‘Latin American Art/Arte Latinoamericano’ opens

Check out the Walters Art Museum’s newest permanent collection, “Latin American Art/Arte Latinoamericano,” which opens on Saturday on the second floor. The new section, which includes bilingual materials, features more than 200 artworks from Jessy DeSantis, Melissa Foss and many more.

Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: 600 N. Charles St.

Family friendly? Yes

150th Preakness Stakes

Cheer on the horses in the second leg of the Triple Crown before the storied race (temporarily) moves to Laurel as Pimlico Race Course goes under major renovation. If the old sport isn’t your thing, there are always performances from T-Pain and Wyclef Jean, along with an excuse to wear an over-the-top outfit.

Time: Gates open at 9 a.m. The big race is expected to start around 7 p.m.

Price: $248–$1,144

Location: Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave.)

Family friendly? Sure. Kids under 5 who don’t require a seat don’t need a ticket.

Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis

The Handel Choir of Baltimore, celebrating its 90th year, brings Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis to life in its first performance in Baltimore in more than three decades.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: $21.72–$68.30

Location: Baltimore Basilica (409 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, May 18

Rise & Rave

R. House’s Kitsch Cafe wants to start the party early — really early. They’re hosting a “morning breakfast rave” with a DJ, yoga, coffee, snacks and a glitter station.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 a.m.

Price: $10

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes; kids are free.

Charm City Sings

With nearly 200 members, this Baltimore community chorus performs its spring concert, with the theme of “Earth, Wind and Fire,” at Ministry of Brewing. If you miss Sunday’s two performances, there’s also one Monday night at 7 p.m.

Time: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Ministry of Brewing (1900 E. Lombard St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Light Up Little Italy Festival

This inaugural festival in Little Italy features live music, craft vendors and, of course, tons of food. Proceeds will be donated to Oriole Advocates, the Group for Individuals with Learning Differences (GILD) and the Mo Gaba Foundation.

Time: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Fawn and Albemarle streets

Family friendly? Yes

‘The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful’

Charles Ludlam’s comedy, filled with murder and plot twists, moves fast, with two actors responsible for eight characters and more than 30 costume changes in this Joseph W. Ritsch-directed production. Opens Sunday and runs through June 22.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: On Sunday, the final dress rehearsal, attendees can pay what they choose. It’s also Theatre Night for Teens ($20), which includes dinner and post-discussions with production artists. More info here.

Location: Everyman Theatre (315 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Haitian Flag Day

Learn about Haitian culture with live performances, games, vendors, food and more at this event by grassroots organization Komite Ayiti.

Time: 4–7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sarah G and Bamboo

Philippine stars Sarah G and Bamboo bring their energy-filled pop and rock stylings to CFG Bank Arena on their first U.S. tour.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $197.50–$382.95

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Kali Uchis brings “The Sincerely, Tour” to CFG Bank Arena with the Sacred Souls on Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang headlines the Lyric on Oct. 3. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings returns to Baltimore for two shows, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, at CFG Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.