The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival chose a transgender Space Force colonel and the Maryland attorney general as co-grand marshals this year, a bold statement about the intolerance toward the LGBTQIA+ community coming from Washington.

Attorney General Anthony Brown has filed more than two dozen lawsuits against actions by President Donald Trump’s administration.

One of those policies will likely spell the end of the military career of Col. Bree Fram, who works at the Pentagon on requirements for Space Force capabilities. Trump signed an executive order in February that effectively banned transgender people from military service.

The order is on hold while it faces a court challenge, but military commanders have been asked to identify trans members through their medical records.

Although this is Annapolis’ most politically charged parade, it remains a fun and community-oriented event.

This year’s Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival are titled “Growing in Pride, Growing in Community." (Annapolis Pride)

More than 180 groups have signed up for the festival at the Bates Athletic Complex next to Maryland Hall, which includes music, activities for children, families and food.

Ultra Naté, whose dance music hits “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Free” made the Billboard Top 100 list, will perform on the main stage at Maryland Hall from 4 to 5 p.m.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from Calvert Street and proceeds up West Street to Amos Garrett Boulevard. It’s a short walk to the festival, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and shuttle services will be available from area parking.

The parade and festival kick off Pride Month, with several more events planned:

Sunday: Ecumenical Pride Worship Service, 3 p.m. at Eastport United Methodist Church.

Tuesday: 4 to 7 p.m. Annapolis Pride Beer Launch at Forward Brewing

June 5, 6-9 p.m.: Pride on the Pier fundraiser for Annapolis Pride at Bread and Butter Kitchen. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Pop Up Market benefiting Annapolis Pride at Annapolis Town Center.

June 21, 6 to 9 p.m.: Dance Party at Art Farm for high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors only. Tickets are $5 plus taxes and fees. Limited to 100 teenagers.

Here are some other great things to do through June 4.

At the mall

7:30 p.m. Friday

Paranormal Cirque III, a horror-themed circus with traditional circus arts in an eerie atmosphere, comes to Arundel Mills mall in Hanover. (Paranormal Cirque III)

Circuses have become a mall attraction, and Arundel Mills in Hanover is no different.

Paranormal Cirque III has set up its black-and-white tent in the parking lot of the Hanover mall for five shows through Sunday.

The show combines traditional circus acts with an eerie vibe, featuring aerialists alongside zombies and witches, and includes adult language and themes.

Tickets are $20-$65, plus taxes and fees.

‘When I die’

8 p.m. Friday

Although Blood, Sweat & Tears doesn’t include original members of the 1960s and ’70s rock band, the Rams Head Live show at Maryland Live proves that music outlives its makers.

Known for combining horn sections, jazz, blues and powerful vocals, the group’s second album included generational earworms “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.”

BS&T is also remembered for its 1970 tour of Eastern Europe, sponsored by the State Department as a goodwill gesture during the height of the Vietnam War.

Communist crackdowns followed the band on the road, and protesters who saw them as supporting the war met them on their return to the States. The band never had another hit and quickly broke up.

Tickets are $75 to $125, plus taxes and fees.

Blues at home

5 p.m. Saturday

The men’s and women’s Annapolis Blues football club — aka soccer — will play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the home opener. (Courtesy of Annapolis Blues)

The Annapolis Blues professional soccer team and the new women’s Blues kick off their home season with a double header at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The men’s team starts things off against Christos FC, followed by the women’s team against Richmond Ivy.

This year, the franchise is shooting to break the league record for home opener attendance that it set two years ago with 12,000 fans. Tickets are $17 plus taxes and fees, or $12 for children under 12.

Heritage month

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Live! Casino will host the Asia in a Bite food festival to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The two-day festival wraps up Sunday at the Greenfield Parking Lot across from the Live! Hotel.

More than 15 vendors, including Koi Tea, Dashi Ramen and Pepper House, will offer items for sale, ranging from $5 to $15.

Kids-n-Kaboodle

12-4 p.m. Sunday

Arts and safety groups will offer a free kids fair at the Bates Athletic Complex.

The fair includes arts, live entertainment, pony rides, inflatable attractions and food.

June 1

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

The Annapolis First Sunday Arts Festival returns to West Street, with food, music and crafts. Free admission.

New this season is Nate Whiting, a singer-songwriter who will share his works as “the accidental poet.”