Puttshack is bringing ‘tech-infused’ mini golf to Harbor East

A “tech-infused” mini golf center is coming to Harbor East.

Puttshack announced Tuesday that it has signed a lease in Harbor East and expects to open the new location in late 2024.

The company uses a special ball that automatically keeps track of each player’s score, according to the company’s website. And the game also has new rules — instead of trying to have the fewest number of strokes, players at Puttshack play for points and aim to get the highest score. There are opportunities for bonus points on holes, while hazards can cause a player to have their score reduced.

Some of the holes incorporate games such as beer pong and air hockey.

The company is leasing 25,000 square feet in The Whitney, a five-story mixed-use project in the 600 block of South Caroline Street, and will have three nine-hole mini golf courses, according to the release. It will also have two bars and an outdoor patio.

Photos on the company’s Instagram account show colorful and elaborate indoor courses with neon lights.

Puttshack has opened locations across the country and in the United Kingdom, but this will be its first in Maryland.