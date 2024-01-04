Things slow down a bit in Annapolis during the first week of January. But you can still go skating, catch a classic John Ford movie, celebrate Twelfth Night or attend a costume ball.

Skate away

Daily hours

The only public ice skating rink in Annapolis is at Quiet Waters Park. Head there Friday nights if you want to catch the young teen crowd, or during the week for a quieter experience. Hours vary during the week, and the rink is closed on Tuesdays. $7 admission, with discounts for seniors and children 12 and under. $3 skate rentals.

John Ford

2-5 p.m. Saturday

John Ford was one of America’s most influential filmmakers. Anne Arundel County Public Library kicks off the film and lecture series “Four by Ford” with a screening and discussion of the director’s 1939 biopic “Young Mr. Lincoln” starring Henry Fonda. The series at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library continues on Saturdays through January and is led by Ann Glenn of the Annapolis Movie Club. Free.

Playing dress up

7-11 p.m. Saturday

The 2024 Yule Ball is your chance to dress up in holiday attire from years gone by, or at least the years between the Tudor and Victorian reigns in England. The party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Annapolis includes music, dinner and a lot of people wearing costumes. $60 plus fees, online puchase only.

New music series

7 p.m. Saturday

Shenandoah Run, a popular regional folk band based in Washington, kicks off a new series of performances at Maryland Hall Local. The eight-member ensemble will perform a blend of traditional and contemporary folk tunes in the Bowen Theatre. Their performances are akin to a vibrant family gathering, inviting audiences of all ages to experience the rich tapestry of Americana and folk music. $30 plus fees.

Twelfth Night

2-3:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Christmas celebrations weren’t common in colonial Maryland, but Twelfth Night was — particularly in cities like Annapolis. Parties with dances, music, drinking and food marked the Anglican observation of Jesus meeting the Magi in the Book of Matthew. Historic Hammond Harwood House will replicate a bit of that tradition twice, with matinee and evening performances that include a wine reception and music by soprano Elissa Edwards accompanied by Joyce Chen on harpsichord and Shelby Yamin on baroque violin. $75 plus fees. Discounts for members.

Contrast

11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

The Maryland Federation of Art monthly juried exhibit “Light and Shadow” continues in the Circle Gallery through the end of the month. But catching it this weekend gives you a chance to make your own choices before the winners are announced Monday and posted for viewing in the online Curve Gallery. Free.

Midweek Irish

8 p.m. Wednesday

Trad sessions are casual, sometimes impromptu jams based on traditional Irish music, and Galway Bay has been hosting them for years, led by Peter Brice. He’s a musicologist who collects and preserves songs from the Maryland Irish community through his nonprofit, The New Century American Irish-Arts Company. Free, but can you listen to this music without ordering a pint, or maybe some corned beef poppers?