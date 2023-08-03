Annapolis is a busy little city. Here are some of the best things to do through Aug. 9.

An academy of music

10 a.m. Thursday

The Anchors Aweigh Music Tour starts at the Naval Academy Visitor Center with an overview of the military school’s rich musical history provided by retired Master Chief Dave Hanner, a musicologist and noted Navy musician. The tour includes a concert by a trombone ensemble. $27-$89, plus surcharge. Tickets are online, but also sold at the door. Reserved seating available.

Crabs, crabs, crabs

5-8 p.m. Friday

Each year, thousands of people gather on the first Friday in August to eat thousands of steamed crabs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, an event billed as the world’s largest crab feast. The 78th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis crab feast is an all-you-can-eat fundraiser that supports area nonprofits.

Remember the ’80s

5-8 p.m. Friday

Remember the ’80s? Me neither. But if you’re a fan of the music, then check out the outdoor Weird Science concert at the Boathouse Pavilion at Annapolis Town Center. Bring a blanket or chair. Free, with food and drink for purchase.

50-state tour

1 p.m. Saturday

Professional surfer and musician Donavon Frankenreiter and blues guitarist Devon Allman, son of rock legend Gregg Allman, are kicking off their “See it All” tour at Rams Head On Stage, performing the first of 50 shows in all 50 states in under 50 days. Check out the music in this all-ages matinee. $65 plus fees.

Oysters in August

Through Sunday

The Oyster Recovery Partnership, a nonprofit working to restore the Chesapeake Bay oyster population, holds this event every summer. During National Oyster Week, visit the dozen Annapolis-area restaurants plus more in the region participating in the partnership’s shell recycling program. Individual restaurants have their own pricing.

Arts on the street

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

We’re on the back end of summer, and that makes it a good weekend to visit the First Sunday Arts Festival. The first blocks of West and Calvert streets will be filled with street vendors, performers and musicians. This month’s music includes D’Vibe, the Johnson Male Chorus, the Moxie Blues Band, the Priddy Music Academy and Naptown Sings. Free admission.

Art without limits

Through Sept. 18