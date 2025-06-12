I’m not going to sugarcoat it: It’s hot out. Although there is time before the summer solstice, Maryland summer came early. Despite this reality, there is plenty to do outside over the next week. So grab some cold water bottles, pack extra sunscreen and, of course, don’t forget your sunglasses.

Here’s what’s happening in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday, June 18.

AMPED in the Park

6:30 p.m. Thursday

The Merriweather District is kicking off its free outdoor summer concert series on Thursday evening at Color Burst Park. Come listen to The JoGo Project, a Washington-based jazz and go-go fusion band.

Although the event is free, folks are encouraged to RSVP. Can’t make it this week? AMPED is happening five other times from June to September.

Midnight Mini Golf at Columbia SportsPark

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday

Are you 21 or older and looking for something fun on your Friday night? Grab some friends and check out Midnight Mini Golf, hosted by the Columbia Association at the Columbia SportsPark.

There’s mini golf, lawn games, and food and drink. This month’s theme is graphic tees and hoodies. Purchase tickets in advance for $15. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.

Caribbean Day Party

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Head over to Reckless Shepherd for a day filled with Caribbean music, food, vendors and refreshing drinks. All proceeds benefit Columbia Community Care, a nonprofit focused on providing county residents with food and community assistance.

The price of admission includes one complimentary drink ticket.

Savage Bluegrass Festival

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Spend your Saturday jamming to live bluegrass tunes at Savage Mill. Feel free to bring umbrellas, chairs, blankets and pups, and sprawl out on the lawn.

Purchase tickets here. Kids under 5 years old get in free.

Nighttime sky-watching at the Howard County Conservancy

Starts at 8 p.m. Saturday

Look up at the night sky with the Howard Astronomical League on Saturday night. League members will have their telescopes ready to point out galaxies, planets, double stars and maybe even the ring nebula in the constellation Lyra.

Saturday night’s event is $5 per car.

Yoga in the Park at the Chrysalis

Starts at 6 p.m. Monday

Unwind from the workday with outdoor yoga at the Chrysalis. The class will be led by Columbia Association instructors.

The event is free. Please bring a yoga mat.

Songs of Freedom: Journey Along the Underground Railroad

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

As part of the county library system’s Juneteenth Celebration series, learn about Harriet Tubman. The event will bring Tubman’s story to life through traditional code songs, modern melodies and authentic narration. Historian Linda Harris will take audience members on a journey along the Underground Railroad.

Wednesday’s event at Carroll Baldwin Hall is hosted by the Savage library branch and the community center. The event is free, but registration is required.